版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 15:37 BJT

Greece stocks open higher, banks still losing

ATHENS Aug 6 Greek stocks opened higher on Thursday after three days of losses, but the banking share indes was lower again.

The broader market was up 0.5 percent near the open. The banking sector index, which has lost around 63 percent over three sessions, was down 4.5 percent.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐