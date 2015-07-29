Greek stock market to stay shut Wednesday -securities regulator

ATHENS, July 29 Greece's stock market will not
reopen on Wednesday because authorities are still waiting for a
ministerial decree to resume trading, a senior official at the
country's securities regulator said.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been
shut since June 29 when the government closed its banks and
imposed capital controls to prevent them from collapsing in the
face of mass withdrawals.
The securities regulator's chairman told Reuters on Tuesday
that the market could reopen on Wednesday or Thursday after they
got an approval by the ECB.
