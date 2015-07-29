UPDATE 1-Greek stock market to stay shut on Wednesday -regulator

(Adds quote, details)
ATHENS, July 29 Greece's stock market will not
reopen on Wednesday because authorities are still waiting for a
ministerial decree needed to resume trading after a nearly
five-week shutdown, a senior official at the country's
securities regulator said.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been
shut since June 29 when the government closed banks and imposed
capital controls to prevent a run on deposits by savers and
companies.
"The market is not opening today and we are waiting for the
ministerial decree. Once that has been issued the capital
markets board can convene," the official said, asking not to be
named.
The European Central Bank (ECB) gave Greece the go-ahead on
Tuesday to reopen the stock market without restrictions for
foreign investors but with limitations for local investors to
avert the risk of further capital outflows.
The securities regulator's chairman told Reuters on Tuesday
that the market could reopen on Wednesday or Thursday following
the ECB approval.
Under the ECB-approved plan, local investors would be
allowed to buy shares with existing cash holdings but not to
withdraw money from their Greek bank accounts to buy shares.
Some market participants had warned that unlimited trading
for domestic investors would have posed a serious risk for
lenders.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki
Koutantou; Editing by Louise Ireland)