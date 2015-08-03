UPDATE 1-Greek stock market tumbles after five-week shutdown

* Banking shares hit hard
* Limits on trading by Greeks weigh on market
* Economic outlook still bleak
(Updates with opening losses)
By George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Aug 3 Greece's stock market plunged
nearly 23 percent on Monday when it opened after a five-week
shutdown brought on by fears the country was about to be dumped
from the euro zone.
The main Athens stock index plunged in its worst ever
one-day performance after only a few minutes of trading.
Banking shares, which make up about 20 percent of the index,
were particularly hard hit. National Bank of Greece,
the country's largest commercial bank, was down 30 percent, the
daily volatility limit. The overall banking index was
also down to its 30 percent limit.
The nearest blue chip futures contract expiring in August
traded down 20.5 percent, adding to losses of 15.2
percent at the open.
"Most of the selling pressure is seen in bank shares, where
there is about 100 million euros worth of unexecuted selling
orders," said investment adviser Theodore Mouratidis.
"There may be some more slide in store for (Tuesday) unless
buyers emerge later in the session," he said.
Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June as
part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow
of euros that threatened to collapse Greece's banks and hurl the
indebted country out of the euro zone.
Since then, Athens has agreed a framework bailout plan with
its European Union partners in exchange for stringent reforms
and budget austerity.
But implementation of the deal is some way off, keeping
alive political and economic stability concerns. There is also
concern that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras may need to call a
snap election.
CONCERNS FOR FUTURE
The Athens General Index has fluctuated sharply this year,
which has seen Tsipras's newly elected Syriza government wrangle
with European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders in
bitter bailout talks.
Traders had been expecting losses on Monday for a number of
reasons. Negotiations on a new bailout might bog down, for
example, leaving the government and banks perilously short of
cash.
A report on Sunday in Avgi newspaper, which is close to
Syriza, said the government was seeking 24 billion euros ($26.37
billion) in a first tranche of bailout aid from international
lenders in August.
Of this, the newspaper said, 10 billion euros was earmarked
for an initial recapitalisation of Greek banks, 7.16 billion
euros to repay an emergency bridge loan and 3.2 billion euros to
repay Greek bonds held by the European Central Bank and others.
The European Commission, however, believes an agreement in
August is unlikely and that a new bridge loan will be needed.
This all puts Greek bank shares in the spotlight.
Recapitalisation, both long- and short-term, waters down the
value of existing shares. The banks are also not making profits
this year and have lots of bad loans.
Similarly, Greeks themselves are being severely restricted.
To limit the possibility of using shares as part of euro-flight,
the government and ECB have said no extra money can be withdrawn
by Greeks from deposit accounts to buy shares.
A Greek regulatory source also said the government would
extend a ban on stock selling when it expires later on Monday.
Greece's dismal economic prospects may also weigh on the
market. The European Commission says the Greek economy will
shrink by 2 to 4 percent this year, a return to the recession
that plagued the country for six years until 2014.
On Monday, a survey showed Greek manufacturing activity
plunged to a record low as new orders plummeted and the
three-week bank shutdown caused serious supply problems.
($1 = 0.9102 euros)
(Writing by Jermey Gaunt, editing by Larry King)