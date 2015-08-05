UPDATE 3-Greek bank shares plunge for third day, drag down broader market

(Updates with closing figures, official comment)
By George Georgiopoulos and Jeremy Gaunt
ATHENS Aug 5 Greek bank shares sold off sharply
for the third day in a row on Wednesday with buyers yet to
emerge on a scale large enough to counter continued dumping of
the stocks.
The Athens bourse's banking index ended 27
percent lower, bringing the three-day plunge since Monday's open
to 63 percent. The rout dragged the wider market down
2.5 percent although non-financials generally outperformed
banks.
"With bank shares continuing their dive for a third day in a
row, the rest of the market's effort to stabilise was dampened.
A tail of unexecuted sell orders on shares of Alpha and Piraeus
indicate there may be more pressure on Thursday," said Takis
Zamanis, chief trader at Athens-based Beta Securities.
Alpha and Piraeus Bank both closed 29.6
percent lower, effectively at the 30 percent daily loss limit.
The former has 1.06 million shares on offer and the latter 2.8
million shares. There were no buyers for either.
But peers Eurobank and National Bank,
which also fell sharply, attracted buyers towards the close,
ending down 26.7 and 24.3 percent, respectively.
Greek banks are in dire need of recapitalisation after a
flight of euros from deposits for most of this year and mounting
bad loans. But that will hurt existing shareholders, when it
comes, by diluting the value of their holdings.
Athens and its international lenders share the view that
banks must complete their recapitalisation by the end of this
year and avoid a haircut on large depositors, the country's
finance minister said on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank is intensely monitoring Greek
banks and any capital shortfall identified in an upcoming review
could be plugged using part of the country's bailout money,
Daniele Nouy, the ECB's banking supervision chair, said.
Banks comprise about 20 percent of the main Athens index
and their continued plunge dragged it lower, reversing a
small opening gain.
The new price levels mean big losses for bank shareholders,
including Greek bank rescue fund HFSF, which holds majority
stakes in three of the four big lenders, hedge funds and other
long-term foreign investors.
Foreign market participants accounted for about 67 percent
of stock market turnover on Tuesday, a senior Athens stock
exchange official told Reuters.
Some shares in the Athens bourse's large-cap share index
managed to rebound, however, with 13 of its 25
constituent stocks scoring gains on Wednesday.
"The market is looking for the bottom. We are not far away
from it," said Alexander Moraitakis, head of Athens-based
Nuntius Securities. "But bank shares are still pounded by
selling pressure due to dilution fears, given their need to
recapitalise."
