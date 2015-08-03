Greece to extend stock short-selling ban -regulatory source

ATHENS Aug 3 Greece will extend a short-selling
ban on stocks that went into effect when capital controls were
imposed on June 29 and expires on Monday, a source at the
country's securities regulator told Reuters.
"There will be an extension of the full ban on
short-selling," the official said, declining to be named. " A
decision will be announced later on Monday."
Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June as
part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow
of euros that threatened to collapse Greece's banks and hurl the
indebted country out of the euro zone.
The stock market will open for trade at 0730 GMT on Monday
after a five week shutdown.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)