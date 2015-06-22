版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 22日 星期一 15:52 BJT

Greek shares up 6.8 percent on hopes of deal

ATHENS, June 22 Greek shares rose 6.8 percent in morning trade on Monday on hopes that Greece was closer to reaching a deal with its international lenders.

The banking sector was the top gainer, jumping 15 percent.

The European Union has welcomed new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for progress" at talks on Monday where creditors want 11-hour concessions to haul Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.

"The chances for a deal today have risen after the Greek government's renewed proposal. Greek market's reaction to that is very positive," Athens- based Beta Securities trader Takis Zamanis said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐