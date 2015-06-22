Greek shares up 6.8 percent on hopes of deal

ATHENS, June 22 Greek shares rose 6.8
percent in morning trade on Monday on hopes that Greece was
closer to reaching a deal with its international lenders.
The banking sector was the top gainer, jumping 15
percent.
The European Union has welcomed new proposals from Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for progress" at
talks on Monday where creditors want 11-hour concessions to haul
Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.
"The chances for a deal today have risen after the Greek
government's renewed proposal. Greek market's reaction to that
is very positive," Athens- based Beta Securities trader Takis
Zamanis said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)