Swiss economy minister says franc pressure could increase-paper

ZURICH, July 6 Switzerland's safe-haven currency
could strengthen further after the weekend Greek vote against
austerity terms of a bailout, the Swiss economy minister is
quoted as telling a Swiss newspaper.
"The pressure on the franc is perhaps going to intensify,"
Johann Schneider-Ammann told Le Temps in an interview published
on its website on Monday when asked about the possibility of the
franc strengthening against the euro.
Uncertainty surrounding Greece is pushing investors towards
safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc, placing a strain on
Switzerland's export-driven economy.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)