Swiss economy minister says franc pressure could increase-paper

ZURICH, July 6 Switzerland's safe-haven currency could strengthen further after the weekend Greek vote against austerity terms of a bailout, the Swiss economy minister is quoted as telling a Swiss newspaper.

"The pressure on the franc is perhaps going to intensify," Johann Schneider-Ammann told Le Temps in an interview published on its website on Monday when asked about the possibility of the franc strengthening against the euro.

Uncertainty surrounding Greece is pushing investors towards safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc, placing a strain on Switzerland's export-driven economy.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)