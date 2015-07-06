Tourists undeterred despite Greek drama

BERLIN, July 6 The Greek economy may face more
trouble after voters delivered a defiant no to the terms of a
bailout, but tourists remain undeterred and the prospect of
rock-bottom prices may even be increasing interest.
Travel associations in Britain, Germany and France report no
cancellations so far and say bookings have been strong.
In fact, searches for flights to Greece from Britain and
Spain are up in recent days, says travel search engine
Skyscanner.
Bookings for flights from Britain to Greece in July and
August rose by 14 percent after banks were closed on June 29,
Skyscanner said, while searches were up 12 percent in June
compared with last year. From Spain, searches for flights were
up 20 percent from June 28 to July 5.
In Germany, which has taken a hard line on Greece and which
has borne the brunt of anti-austerity protests in Athens, the
country remains a popular destination.
"We are still taking bookings for Greece and there is no
change in the levels," a spokesman for Thomas Cook's German arm
said.
German travel association DRV said bookings since May had
risen strongly.
"This shows that Germans are not being put off by the
headlines on the financial crisis," the association said.
About 22 million tourists visited Greece last year and
tourism accounts for 18 percent of the economy.
Analysts at Jefferies said while the uncertainty from the
debt crisis may hold back some late bookings, it should not have
a long-term impact. Still, the analysts set aside a 10 million
pound profit provision for both TUI and
Thomas Cook.
Shares in the two tour operators have fallen over the last
week, hurt mainly by the deadly attack on tourists at Sousse and
the cost of cancellations and rebooking. Tourists now afraid for
their safety in Tunisia could turn to Greece as an alternative.
The Greek debt crisis may also lead to some good deals for
those seeking a last minute holiday this summer.
Travel search site Kayak.de said hotel prices for this week
were 8 percent below last year, while Skyscanner said return
flights were available for departure in July from as little as
79 pounds per person.
French tour operator Heliades said however that it was not
offering big discounts because its hotels and flights were
already very full.
While Greeks wait at ATMs to withdraw limited amount of cash
and Athen's Syntagma Square has again become a hotspot for
protests, the situation in resorts such as Kos, Corfu and Rhodes
remains calm, tour operators said.
"It is currently very much business as usual. We have had no
reports of shortages, food, medical or otherwise in resorts," a
spokeswoman for British travel association ABTA said.
Travel companies say tourists should take plenty of cash in
small denominations. Even if Greece does revert to the Drachma,
euros will likely still be accepted, Germany's DRV said.
