Greece on track, next aid payment may come soon - troika

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
BRUSSELS, April 15 The next, 2.8 billion euro aid payment to Greece could be agreed soon after an inspection team of international lenders concluded the country's debt remained on a sustainable track, the European Union and the IMF said on Monday.
"The recent steps taken by the authorities suggest that the March milestones are likely to be achieved in the near future and hence the disbursement of the related 2.8 billion euros from the EFSF tranche remaining from the previous review could be agreed soon by the euro area member states," the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank said in a statement.
"The mission's view is that debt sustainability remains on track," the statement said, adding: "The mission and the authorities agreed that the economic outlook is largely unchanged from the previous review, with continued prospects for a gradual return to growth in 2014."
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.