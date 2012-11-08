IMF and EU face tough choices on Greece debt

* Members of EU-IMF 'troika' at odds over Greece figures
* Greece supposed to cut debt to 120 pct of GDP by 2020
* Latest estimates show 2020 target will be widely missed
* Gap of up to 40 bln euros between EU and IMF forecasts
By Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 Greece has moved a step away
from bankruptcy with parliament's approval of new reforms, but
its debt pile still threatens its solvency and its international
creditors have yet to agree even how big it is.
Inspectors from the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- together
known as the troika -- have been in Athens on and off since July
trying to establish whether Greece will ever be able to pay back
everything it owes.
With total debt estimated at 175 percent of GDP and forecast
to rise to nearly 190 percent next year, it is extremely
unlikely that the government will be able to reduce the ratio to
120 percent by 2020, the level the IMF has said is the maximum
for debts to be sustainable in the long-term.
Reuters reported in July, on the day the troika returned to
Athens, that Greece was way off-track in meeting the goal, with
the first estimates by the troika showing the debt would be at
least 130 percent of GDP in 2020.
Three months on, there is no evidence that the situation has
improved, with officials telling Reuters the IMF and European
Commission have made widely differing calculations, even if both
acknowledge that the 2020 goal won't be reached.
One euro zone official said there was a difference of up to
20 percentage points between the IMF's estimates and those of
the Commission, with the Commission more optimistic. That gap is
equivalent to around 40 billion euros.
The international stand-off threatens to further delay the
next 31.5 billion euro-tranche of Greece's second international
bailout, pushing the country close to bankruptcy again.
"The real issue now is within the troika itself," said the
official. "They cannot agree."
The bailout, agreed in March, was frozen by elections and
slow reforms. After a narrow vote on Thursday to approve an
austerity package, the Greek parliament must pass a tough 2013
budget in a vote due on Sunday before it can be restarted.
A deal must also be reached on how to reduce the debt and
before that, everyone must agree how big it is likely to get.
Athens says it needs the tranche before the end of next
week. Euro zone officials say it could survive without it a bit
longer, but not indefinitely.
Another source familiar with the troika discussions said no
single number for the debt had been produced, with a range of
possible outcomes depending on the economic assumptions made --
as is normal when long-term economic forecasts are made.
"There was disagreement on the numbers," the source said of
the latest troika discussions, saying there was a difference of
at least 10 percentage points between the EU and the IMF.
"Everybody agreed it would be way above 120 percent of GDP,
but by how much was something that the IMF and the two EU parts
of the troika disagreed upon."
If Greek debt cannot be brought down to 120 percent by 2020
-- or close to that figure within a couple of years of the
deadline -- the IMF may have to withdraw from the bailout,
sending Greece and the wider euro zone into renewed turmoil.
ANOTHER DEBT OVERHAUL?
As a result, more radical options are now being explored for
reducing the debt burden more aggressively, although few of the
ideas are palatable to all of the troika: either the IMF or the
ECB or euro zone creditors have a problem.
One option, which does have broad support, is to further
lower the interest rate on loans made to Greece and extend the
repayment time until the economy is healthy again.
There is general agreement on such a step, finance officials
say, and a decision is expected along those lines in the coming
weeks. But while positive for Athens, it won't be sufficient to
bring the debt ratio down to an acceptable level.
A further step would be for the ECB, which has bought about
38 billion euros of Greek bonds over the past three years, to
forego any profit on those bonds -- returning what it makes on
them to national central banks and ultimately to Greece.
Since the bonds were bought at a deep discount, it is
estimated that such a step could save Greece around 12 billion
euros, depending on what price is struck in the market.
Reuters first reported on such an option in July, although
sources said at the time that it was too early for any decision
to be taken on such a sensitive issue.
The ECB foregoing its profits may also not be sufficient to
close the debt gap, however. That would leave two or three other
options open to the euro zone and the IMF.
One would be for euro zone member states, which have made
loans totalling 127 billion euros to Greece under the two
bailout programmes, to write off a portion of those loans -- a
process referred to as OSI, or official sector involvement.
The IMF has advocated OSI, but for member states it would
mean passing losses directly on to taxpayers -- something EU
leaders have always told voters would not happen and for that
reason it would appear to be the last-ditch choice.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last month
that OSI would not be legally possible for euro zone countries.
Another proposal is for Greece to borrow money at low rates
from the euro zone rescue fund and use it to buy back some of
its debt, which is trading at very low prices -- an option
Germany is willing to explore.
In theory such a move would reduce Athens' funding costs and
make the debt more sustainable. Schaeuble has given it his
backing, but the IMF is opposed, concerned that buyback schemes
can simply defer the problem.
The net result is that Greece still has a mountain to climb
and no easy options for putting its debt on a sustainable
footing. What is more, there is no guarantee that if it can
reduce debt to 120 percent of GDP it is out of the woods.
The 120 percent figure was fixed on because Italy had debts
of 120 percent of GDP at the time and was managing okay. But
Italy is a very different case to Greece, with high domestic
ownership of its debt, and its situation is now less stable.