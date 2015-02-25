Greece to borrow on markets once it has debt restructuring -Varoufakis

ATHENS Feb 25 Greece will be able to borrow
from the financial markets once it achieves a debt
restructuring, investment and sustained primary budget
surpluses, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday.
"For one to be able to return to the markets for borrowing
you need to meet three criteria: primary surpluses,
restructuring of debt and investments," he told Real FM radio.
"I'm speaking about debt swaps which will significantly
reduce the debt," he said, when asked how Athens would achieve a
debt restructuring.
Athens will start discussions with EU and IMF partners to
fill the state's funding gap, after having agreed on a
four-month plan to extend the country's bailout programme.
The country has been frozen out of international capital
markets since it was bailed out in 2010, apart from two bond
issues made last year made under a previous conservative-led
government.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas and Lefteris Papadiams; editing by
David Stamp)