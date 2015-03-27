Greek government denies finance minister Varoufakis to resign

ATHENS, March 27 Greece's outspoken Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is not planning to resign, two Greek government officials said on Friday, denying a report in Germany's Bild newspaper.

"None of this is true, it's far from reality," one of the officials told Reuters.

Bild's online version on Friday cited a Greek government source as saying it was only a matter of time until Varoufakis resigned, adding that such a decision had already been made.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)