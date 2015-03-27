Greek government denies finance minister Varoufakis to resign

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
ATHENS, March 27 Greece's outspoken Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is not planning to resign, two Greek government officials said on Friday, denying a report in Germany's Bild newspaper.
"None of this is true, it's far from reality," one of the officials told Reuters.
Bild's online version on Friday cited a Greek government source as saying it was only a matter of time until Varoufakis resigned, adding that such a decision had already been made.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States