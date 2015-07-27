Western Union restarts money transfer service in Greece

July 27 Western Union Co said on Monday
it had restarted its money transfer service in Greece, allowing
customers there to receive funds from overseas at some
locations.
The world's largest money transfer company said about 270
agent locations out of 1,000 have been reopened and that the
cash received by its customers will not be subject to the
capital controls imposed by the near-bankrupt country.
Western Union's move follows a new law by the Greek
government that allows money transfer companies to resume cash
transfer under special conditions.
The company shut its services in Greece on June 29 for a
week, after the country closed its banks to limit strains on its
crippled financial system.
Western Union restarted its direct bank transfer services
earlier in July, allowing the withdrawal of up to 60 euros
($65.58) daily.
Banks in Greece re-opened last week after the European
Central Bank increased emergency funding, but capital controls
remain in place.
