UPDATE 1-Western Union restarts money transfer service in Greece

July 7 Western Union Co said it restarted
money transfer service in Greece, allowing customers in the
country to receive funds from overseas.
The company said although the entire amount transferred
would be credited to account holders, customers would be able to
withdraw only 60 euros ($65.58) daily as per the Greek
government's recent capital-control measures.
The world's largest money transfer company shut its services
in Greece on June 29 for a week, after the country closed its
banks to limit strains on its crippled financial system.
"Western Union is seeking to expand its in-bound payout
locations while also seeking to restore full service on its
domestic and outbound business as soon as practicable," the
company said in a statement.
Customers in 31 countries across North America, Europe, CIS
and Asia Pacific will able to transfer money to Greece, Western
Union said.
Western Union's shares were up 1.5 percent at $19.23 in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
