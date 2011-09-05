WRAPUP 1-ECB uses bond-buy stick to press governments to cut

| PARIS/FRANKFURT, Sept 5
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The European Central
Bank's next president warned euro zone governments on Monday not
to assume the ECB will buy bonds indefinitely, despite the bank
doubling its purchases last week to help his native Italy.
Mario Draghi and incumbent ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet
instead pressed European governments to implement a
strengthening of the bloc's bailout fund -- a reform that could
allow it to relieve the ECB of its bond-buying role.
The ECB reluctantly reactivated the bond-buying plan after a
19-week pause last month when Italy and Spain came closer to
succumbing to the euro zone debt crisis after a market attack
that drove their borrowing costs to unsustainable levels.
The ECB is concerned, however, that its efforts to hold down
borrowing costs for Italy -- the euro zone's third largest
economy -- are only encouraging the Italian government to
slacken efforts to shore up its finances.
Draghi, an Italian who will succeed Frenchman Trichet as ECB
president in November, warned governments they should not assume
the purchase operations would continue indefinitely.
"The Programme is temporary and fully sterilised; most
importantly as (Trichet) remarked, it cannot be used to
circumvent the fundamental principle of budgetary discipline,"
Draghi said in the text of a speech delivered in Paris.
The text also included the words, printed between square
brackets, [in other words, it should not be taken for granted by
member states].
The ECB increased its bond purchases to 13.305 billion euros
($18.8 billion) last week, when it bought Italian government
debt to support an auction in Italy that nonetheless met weak
demand.
It bought 6.651 billion euros worth in the prior week and a
Reuters poll had forecast the latest purchases at just 7
billion.
However, yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds rose
to near one-month highs on Monday after Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi backtracked on austerity proposals seen as a
vital condition for the ECB's bond buying.
Italian bond yields traded around 5.5 percent, above the 5
percent level the ECB appeared to be targeting recently. By
allowing market borrowing costs to drift up, the ECB could
increase pressure on Italy to implement austerity measures.
Highlighting the seriousness of Europe's debt crisis,
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said it
would stunt bank profit for years and could kill off the
weakest.
RESCUE PLAN SLIPPING
With some euro zone states also dragging their heels in
approving reforms of the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) agreed in July, Trichet and Draghi said any delay risked
worsening the euro zone's debt crisis.
"It is clear ... that we have an absolute and total need for
all of the decisions to be implemented immediately as was
decided ... by the different heads of state and government,"
Trichet said at the conference in Paris.
The plans to strengthen the EFSF will empower the bailout
fund to buy bonds -- in theory relieving the ECB of a task that
has provoked the most damaging internal split in the bank's
13-year history.
Euro zone leaders had hoped national parliaments would
approve the reforms by early October but that goal appears to be
slipping.
A senior Slovak politician said on Sunday that his country's
parliament would only vote on the reform in December at the
earliest, although the Slovak Finance Ministry urged lawmakers
on Monday to act sooner.
The Reuters poll predicted the ECB would continue purchasing
bonds even after the EFSF is strengthened.
The ECB resumed its bond purchases despite opposition from a
four-man group on its policymaking Governing Council, led by
Germans Jens Weidmann and Juergen Stark.
Critics of the purchases say they push the ECB into the
fiscal policy arena, overstepping its mandate and threatening
its independence.
But a majority of the bank's policymakers felt obliged to
act to stem the crisis which threatened to break up the bloc.
FOGGY FUTURE
Some in Germany feel the bloc should slim down.
The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Germany's involvement in
euro rescue schemes said on Monday Greece and other struggling
countries should leave the currency area to return their
economies to full health.
Trichet took a different view, raising instead the idea of a
federal government. Future reforms could include the possibility
of a central override on decision-making by countries who fail
to stick to budgetary goals, he said.
"(If) a country doesn't take or is incapable of taking the
required decisions, it should be possible to take them ... from
the centre of the single currency," he added at the Paris
conference. "One can imagine a federal government."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, an elder
statesman of euro zone policymaking like Trichet, expressed
unease about any "sudden leap" towards fiscal union and joint
liability.
"Europe has always moved forward one step at a time and it
should continue to do so," Schaeuble said. "Strengthening the
architecture of the euro zone will need time."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she did not think any
country would leave the euro zone and any such move could cause
a dangerous "domino effect".
In Greece, where the euro zone crisis began, international
lenders broke off talks on Friday on a new aid package.
Asked if the next tranche of aid would be paid to Greece
regardless of whether it meets its commitments, an EU source
said that was not how the deal worked.
"Otherwise, do you think our member states would have
committed to such an effort if there was no strong
conditionality attached to it? And they mean it. Of course they
(the member states) mean it.
"Strong conditionality means: if it is not fulfilled, the
assistance can stop."
($1 = 0.709 Euros)
