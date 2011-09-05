WRAPUP 1-ECB uses bond-buy stick to press governments to cut

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The European Central Bank's next president warned euro zone governments on Monday not to assume the ECB will buy bonds indefinitely, despite the bank doubling its purchases last week to help his native Italy.

Mario Draghi and incumbent ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet instead pressed European governments to implement a strengthening of the bloc's bailout fund -- a reform that could allow it to relieve the ECB of its bond-buying role.

The ECB reluctantly reactivated the bond-buying plan after a 19-week pause last month when Italy and Spain came closer to succumbing to the euro zone debt crisis after a market attack that drove their borrowing costs to unsustainable levels.

The ECB is concerned, however, that its efforts to hold down borrowing costs for Italy -- the euro zone's third largest economy -- are only encouraging the Italian government to slacken efforts to shore up its finances.

Draghi, an Italian who will succeed Frenchman Trichet as ECB president in November, warned governments they should not assume the purchase operations would continue indefinitely.

"The Programme is temporary and fully sterilised; most importantly as (Trichet) remarked, it cannot be used to circumvent the fundamental principle of budgetary discipline," Draghi said in the text of a speech delivered in Paris.

The text also included the words, printed between square brackets, [in other words, it should not be taken for granted by member states].

The ECB increased its bond purchases to 13.305 billion euros ($18.8 billion) last week, when it bought Italian government debt to support an auction in Italy that nonetheless met weak demand.

It bought 6.651 billion euros worth in the prior week and a Reuters poll had forecast the latest purchases at just 7 billion.

However, yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds rose to near one-month highs on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi backtracked on austerity proposals seen as a vital condition for the ECB's bond buying.

Italian bond yields traded around 5.5 percent, above the 5 percent level the ECB appeared to be targeting recently. By allowing market borrowing costs to drift up, the ECB could increase pressure on Italy to implement austerity measures.

Highlighting the seriousness of Europe's debt crisis, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said it would stunt bank profit for years and could kill off the weakest.

RESCUE PLAN SLIPPING

With some euro zone states also dragging their heels in approving reforms of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) agreed in July, Trichet and Draghi said any delay risked worsening the euro zone's debt crisis.

"It is clear ... that we have an absolute and total need for all of the decisions to be implemented immediately as was decided ... by the different heads of state and government," Trichet said at the conference in Paris.

The plans to strengthen the EFSF will empower the bailout fund to buy bonds -- in theory relieving the ECB of a task that has provoked the most damaging internal split in the bank's 13-year history.

Euro zone leaders had hoped national parliaments would approve the reforms by early October but that goal appears to be slipping.

A senior Slovak politician said on Sunday that his country's parliament would only vote on the reform in December at the earliest, although the Slovak Finance Ministry urged lawmakers on Monday to act sooner.

The Reuters poll predicted the ECB would continue purchasing bonds even after the EFSF is strengthened.

The ECB resumed its bond purchases despite opposition from a four-man group on its policymaking Governing Council, led by Germans Jens Weidmann and Juergen Stark.

Critics of the purchases say they push the ECB into the fiscal policy arena, overstepping its mandate and threatening its independence.

But a majority of the bank's policymakers felt obliged to act to stem the crisis which threatened to break up the bloc.

FOGGY FUTURE

Some in Germany feel the bloc should slim down.

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Germany's involvement in euro rescue schemes said on Monday Greece and other struggling countries should leave the currency area to return their economies to full health.

Trichet took a different view, raising instead the idea of a federal government. Future reforms could include the possibility of a central override on decision-making by countries who fail to stick to budgetary goals, he said.

"(If) a country doesn't take or is incapable of taking the required decisions, it should be possible to take them ... from the centre of the single currency," he added at the Paris conference. "One can imagine a federal government."

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, an elder statesman of euro zone policymaking like Trichet, expressed unease about any "sudden leap" towards fiscal union and joint liability.

"Europe has always moved forward one step at a time and it should continue to do so," Schaeuble said. "Strengthening the architecture of the euro zone will need time."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she did not think any country would leave the euro zone and any such move could cause a dangerous "domino effect".

In Greece, where the euro zone crisis began, international lenders broke off talks on Friday on a new aid package.

Asked if the next tranche of aid would be paid to Greece regardless of whether it meets its commitments, an EU source said that was not how the deal worked.

"Otherwise, do you think our member states would have committed to such an effort if there was no strong conditionality attached to it? And they mean it. Of course they (the member states) mean it.

"Strong conditionality means: if it is not fulfilled, the assistance can stop." ($1 = 0.709 Euros) (Additional reporting by Luke Baker in Brussels, James Mackenzie in Rome, and Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)