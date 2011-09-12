WRAPUP 6-Geithner heads to Europe as debt fears mount

* Surprise Geithner trip underscores U.S. concern
By Jan Strupczewski and Glenn Somerville
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner makes a one-day trip to Poland this
week for an unprecedented meeting with euro zone finance
ministers as growing fears of a potential Greek debt default
rip into Europe's banking sector.
The trip comes as a surprise since Geithner returned only
on Saturday from a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers
in Marseilles, France, where he said Europe's strongest
economies must offer "unequivocal" backing to the weakest.
Geithner is expected to attend the euro zone meeting on
Friday and then return to Washington. The Treasury said on
Monday only that he will discuss efforts to boost global
recovery and cooperate on financial regulation, but U.S.
attention is focused on risks posed by potential European debt
contagion.
The danger that a Greek debt default could roil bigger
European economies was underlined on Monday as heavily exposed
French banks' shares plunged and investor confidence in the
euro zone's ability to surmount a sovereign debt crisis ebbed.
Underscoring concerns by the United States about the global
economic dangers from Europe's debt troubles, the U.S. Treasury
Department said Geithner would meet with International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Tuesday.
Geithner's trip to Europe marks the first time a U.S.
Treasury secretary will attend a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers. But it is not the first time he has tried to push
Europe into acting more decisively to cope with its debts.
In March, he made a quick one-day trip to Germany just days
ahead of a Europe Union summit to meet his counterpart,
Wolfgang Schaeuble, and to urge European countries to step up
their efforts to handle the crisis.
He held a one-on-one session with Schaeuble again in
Marseilles on Friday, but neither side would talk about what
was discussed in that session.
On Monday, shares in Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas
(BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) slumped more than 10
percent amid expectations of an imminent downgrade by credit
ratings agency Moody's due to their exposure to Greek bonds.
The surprise resignation of European Central Bank Chief
Economist Juergen Stark on Friday and weekend comments by
German politicians suggesting Athens may have to default and be
"suspended" from the euro zone drove the euro EUR= to a
10-year low against the yen and a seven-month low against the
dollar, though it later recovered some ground. [ID:nL3E7KC0UF]
"Europe is not just lurching from one crisis to another. It
is lurching into a new one before the previous one is solved,"
said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The storm on Monday forced SocGen, the hardest-hit French
lender in recent weeks, to announce further drastic measures it
denied only last week were under consideration, speeding up
asset disposals and deepening cost cuts to free up 4 billion
euros in fresh capital. [ID:nL5E7KC0H4]
The bank's market value has shrunk from 110 billion euros
in mid-2007 to just 12 billion on Monday. The bank's chief
executive said there were no discussions regarding possible
state intervention.
Finance Minister Francois Baroin said French banks were
solid enough to withstand any crisis in Greece and Bank of
France Governor Christian Noyer rushed out a statement saying
French banks were not at risk. [ID:nP6E7G301A] [ID:nP6E7JV045]
"There is no crisis for the banks because those that are
currently being hit on the markets have all the necessary means
to offer solutions," Baroin told reporters, adding that G7
central banks were committed to providing "as much liquidity as
banks need." [ID:nP6E7G3019]
French banks and insurers are not only the biggest foreign
holders of Greek government bonds, both directly and through
Greek subsidiaries, but are also major creditors of Italy,
which is increasingly in the markets' firing line.
Moody's is expected to downgrade Italy's Aa2 sovereign
rating this week, Richard Kelly, head of European rates and FX
research at TD Securities said, noting that both Fitch and
Standard & Poor's already had lower ratings for Rome.
The Financial Times reported on its website on Monday that
Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of
Italian debt. The chairman of the China Investment Corp headed
a delegation to Rome last week following a visit two weeks ago
by Italian officials to Beijing to meet CIC and State
Administration of Foreign Exchange officials, the report said.
[ID:nS1E78B1JM]
OMINOUS START
It was an ominous start to a high-stakes week for the euro
zone.
The ECB disclosed that it bought another 14 billion euros
in euro zone government bonds last week, the biggest amount in
three weeks, under a controversial policy to hold down troubled
peripheral countries' borrowing costs. [ID:nEAP50OC35]
The central bank holds a total of 143 billion euros in
Italian, Spanish, Greek, Portuguese and Irish bonds under its
securities market program, which drove Stark -- a traditional
German central banking hawk -- to resign.
Greece resumed suspended talks with global lenders on a
vital 8 billion euro aid installment after announcing a new
real estate tax on Sunday to try to plug yet another gap in its
2011 budget deficit. Athens has only a few weeks' cash left.
EU finance ministers are scrambling to settle disputes over
a second Greek bailout, including a spat over Finnish demands
for collateral, in time for Friday's meeting in Poland.
The rescue package has been put in doubt by Greece's
repeated missing of fiscal targets agreed with the EU and the
International Monetary Fund, plus uncertainty over the scale of
private sector participation in a bond swap and debt rollover.
Germany tried to douse the market impact of a string of
weekend comments and media leaks suggesting Berlin is now
assuming that Greece will default and working to seclude Athens
from the rest of the euro zone.
Vice-Chancellor Philipp Roesler, who is economics minister
and leader of Berlin's increasingly eurosceptic junior
coalition party, the Free Democrats, said there could no longer
be any taboos to stabilize the euro.
"That includes, if necessary, an orderly bankruptcy of
Greece, if the required instruments are available," he wrote in
an article in Die Welt newspaper. [ID:nL5E7KB0K9]
However, an economics ministry spokesman said on Monday no
such instruments were currently available, and a government
spokesman insisted there was strong agreement between Roesler
and Chancellor Angela Merkel on the euro zone debt crisis.
"We want to stabilize the whole euro zone with all member
states," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
Asked about talk of a suspension, expulsion or voluntary
departure of Greece from the euro zone, he said: "The legal
position anyway stands in the way of such steps."
Seibert added that if Athens did not meet its fiscal
commitments to the EU, ECB and IMF, that would automatically
lead to nonpayment of the next tranche of aid. [ID:nB4E7K601T]
Greece's deputy finance minister said the government had
cash to operate until next month, highlighting the urgent need
for the next emergency loan. [ID:nL5E7KC0F1]
Greek power workers threatened to sabotage the new property
tax announced by the government on Sunday as a last-ditch
effort to please foreign creditors. Authorities plan to collect
the tax through electricity bills to ensure swift payment.
[ID:nL5E7KC1UE]
