WRAPUP 3-International alarm over euro zone crisis grows

  

 * Merkel warns against disorderly Greek default
 * Obama says EU needs better fiscal coordination
 * Italy yield at euro lifetime record
 * Fiat CEO says euro system could go "off the rails"
 (Adds U.S. official on Geithner's aims in Poland, report of
possible BRICs' purchase of European debt, market reaction)
 By Noah Barkin and Stefano Bernabei
 BERLIN/ROME, Sept 13 International alarm over
Europe's debt crisis hit new heights on Tuesday, with U.S.
President Barack Obama pressing the bloc's big countries to
show leadership as talk of a Greek default escalated and
markets heaped pressure on Italy.
 German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to quash talk of an
imminent Greek default or exit from the euro zone, but
confusion over whether she would issue a joint statement on
Greece with French President Sarkozy sent markets gyrating up
and then down.
 Confidence in the 17-nation currency area was further
dented when Italy was forced to pay the highest interest rates
since joining the euro in 1999 to sell 5-year bonds.
 "I think there is a possibility, if the wrong steps are
taken, that the system goes off the rails," Sergio Marchionne,
the CEO of Italian carmaker Fiat, told reporters in Frankfurt
when asked if the euro's survival was at risk.
 Merkel said in a radio interview that Europe was doing
everything in its power to avoid a Greek default and urged
politicians in her own coalition to weigh their words carefully
to avoid creating turmoil on financial markets.
 Her economy minister said earlier this week that there
should be no taboos in stabilizing the euro, including an
orderly bankruptcy of Greece. And lawmakers from her coalition
have said in recent days that Greece may have to leave the euro
zone -- a move Citigroup's chief economist warned would lead to
"financial and economic disaster."
 "As soon as Greece has exited, we expect the markets will
focus on the country or countries most likely to exit next from
the euro area," Willem Buiter said in a note published on
Tuesday.
 Merkel, in an interview with RBB inforadio, said Europe
would use all the tools at its disposal to prevent a Greek
default and warned that an exit from the bloc would immediately
lead to "domino effects."[ID:nL5E7KD0HF]
 In financial markets, stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday
on hopes Europe's top powers will supply fresh support for
Greece.
 MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose
0.9 percent and Wall Street rebounded. The Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI closed up 44.73 points, or 0.40 percent, at
11,105.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 37.06
points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,532.15.
BERLIN-PARIS CONFUSION
 Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy conferred by
telephone on the crisis at the start of the week, and senior
French sources told Reuters they would issue a joint statement
on Greece, sending the euro and Greek bank stocks higher.
 Less than an hour later, a spokesman for Sarkozy changed
course and denied a statement was planned, sending markets into
reverse.
 The mixed signals reinforced the sense in the markets that
European countries are unable to unite behind a common approach
 U.S. President Barack Obama told Spanish journalists in a
group interview published on Tuesday that euro zone leaders
needed to show markets they were taking responsibility for the
debt crisis. Weakness in the global economy would persist so
long as it is not resolved, he said.
 The Institute of International Finance, a bank lobbying
group, warned in a report that prolonged inability to deal with
Europe's debt issues put its banking system at severe risk.
 "In a pattern echoing that of the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, there is a growing risk of the real economy and
financial conditions being locked into a mutually reinforcing
downward spiral," the IIF warned.
 In a measure of the alarm in Washington, Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner will take the unprecedented step of attending
a meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on Friday. It will
be his second trip to Europe in a week after he met his main EU
counterparts at a G7 meeting last weekend.
 Obama said that while Greece is the immediate concern, an
even bigger problem is what may happen should markets keep
attacking the larger economies of Spain and Italy.
 "In the end the big countries in Europe, the leaders in
Europe must meet and take a decision on how to coordinate
monetary integration with more effective coordinated fiscal
policy," the news agency EFE quoted him as saying.
 Geithner is likely to urge euro zone finance ministers on
Friday to speed up ratification of changes to their bailout
fund, but a U.S. official said he would not push for an
increase in the fund's size. [ID:nW1E7JM024]
 ITALY YIELDS SOAR
 Markets have already priced in the near certainty of a
Greek debt default. Credit default swap prices suggest a 90
percent probability of default in the next five years,
according to CDS pricing data provider Markit.
 Greece has said it only has a few weeks' cash and needs the
8 billion euro tranche in October to pay salaries and
pensions.
 Domenico Lombardi, president of the Oxford Institute for
Economic Policy and a senior fellow at Washington's Brookings
Institution, said European policymakers must act fast to ward
off a full-blown market attack on Italy.
"Italy is the key to contain this crisis. It is the last
window of opportunity before a serious prospect of a meltdown
of the euro," Lombardi said.
Pressure on Italy mounted on Tuesday at a bond auction that
showed the limits of European Central Bank efforts to hold down
Rome's borrowing costs by buying government bonds in return for
austerity measures to cut its budget deficit.
 The five-year bond yield hit a euro lifetime high of 5.60
percent despite ECB purchases in the secondary market that led
to the resignation of the central bank's German chief
economist, Juergen Stark, last Friday. [ID:nLDE78C075]
 "Nothing that we've had, be it at a domestic level in
Italy, be it at a pan-euro zone level, or above all from
Germany, indicates that anyone really is getting to grips with
presenting euro zone policy with one voice," said Marc Ostwald,
an analyst at Monument Securities in London.
 A Financial Times report that Rome had asked China to buy
"significant" quantities of its bonds in recent talks provided
little support.[ID:nL3E7KD01K]
 A Brazilian government official told Reuters that BRICS
major emerging markets were in initial talks about increasing
their holdings of euro-denominated bonds in an effort to help
ease the euro zone crisis. [S1E78C1D3]
A Treasury spokesman said Italian Economy Minister Giulio
Tremonti met Chinese officials last week including the head of
its sovereign wealth fund. But an Italian ministerial source
told Reuters the talks had centered on possible Chinese
investments in Italy's industrial sector, not its bonds.
 Chinese leaders have repeatedly offered verbal support to
Greece, Portugal and Spain but encouraging words have not so
far been matched by spectacular action.
 Obama's comments suggested that Washington is trying to
nudge European governments towards closer fiscal union or a
bigger bailout fund to recapitalize teetering banks but
European politics, especially in Germany, make that difficult.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Tutt in Milan, Giuseppe Fonte
in Rome, Annika Breidthardt in Berlin, Fiona Ortiz in Madrid,
Emmanuel Jarry in Paris, Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and
Stella Dawson in Washington; Writing by Paul Taylor, Noah
Barkin and Glenn Somerville; editing by Ken Barry)

