RPT-WRAPUP 3-Moody's cuts French banks as euro crisis deepens

* Moody's cuts Socgen, Credit Agricole one notch
* Ratings agency leaves BNP Paribas on review
* China sounds alarm over EU crisis after U.S.
* Barroso pledges euro bond proposals soon
* Greek, German and French leaders' call at 1600 GMT
By Lionel Laurent and Don Durfee
PARIS/DALIAN, China, Sept 14 Moody's cut the
credit ratings of two French banks on Wednesday because of their
exposure to Greece's debt, highlighting growing risks to
Europe's financial sector from the deepening euro zone sovereign
debt crisis.
The one-notch downgrade of Societe Generale and
Credit Agricole came hours before the leaders of
Greece, France and Germany were due to hold a video conference
on measures to head off a possible Greek default, which has
prompted rising global alarm over the potential fallout.
China added its voice on Wednesday to U.S. concerns over
Europe's apparent inability to stop the debt mess from growing,
while Indian and Brazilian officials said major emerging
economies were discussing increasing their euro debt holdings.
Moody's kept BNP Paribas on review for a ratings
downgrade saying the bank's profitability and capital base
provided an adequate cushion to support its Greek, Portuguese
and Irish exposure.
France's biggest bank announced a plan to sell 70 billion
euros in assets to help ease investor fears about leverage and
funding that hit its two main rivals. Shares in all three big
French banks fell in early trading.
With senior European and International Monetary Fund
inspectors due in Athens on Monday to check Greece's faltering
compliance with its bailout programme, Chancellor Angela Merkel
and President Nicolas Sarkozy were expected to press Prime
Minister George Papandreou to enforce unpopular austerity plans
to meet fiscal targets.
Sarkozy told his cabinet France would do everything in its
power to save Greece.
While Europe's leaders struggle to avert a first default in
the 12-year-old single currency area, the head of the European
Union's executive challenged them to prepare for a great leap
forward in fiscal integration that would be deeply divisive.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said
Brussels would soon present options for the introduction of
common euro area bonds -- fiercely opposed by Germany and other
north European creditor states.
In an emotional plea for closer union, particularly in the
17-nation euro area, Barroso told the European Parliament the
only way to reverse the negative cycle in financial markets was
to deliver deeper integration.
"Today I want to confirm that the Commission will soon
present options for the introduction of eurobonds. Some of these
could be implemented within the terms of the current treaty, and
others would require treaty change," he told lawmakers.
"This will not bring an immediate solution for all the
problems we face, and it will come as an element of a
comprehensive approach to further economic and political
integration," he said.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing was willing to help
its biggest trading partner, but added that Europe must stop the
crisis -- which now threatens Italy -- from growing.
"What we have to take note of now is to prevent the
sovereign debt crises from spreading and expanding further," Wen
said on Wednesday in an apparent response to pleas to buy more
euro zone government bonds.
A senior Indian offficial said finance ministers of Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa would discuss a Brazilian
proposal to increase their holdings of euro zone bonds when they
meet in Washington on Sept. 22.
Wen's comment echoed concerns voiced by U.S. President
Barack Obama who earlier this week urged the big euro area
states to take responsibility for supporting weaker members and
called for a "more effective coordinated fiscal policy".
Investors are increasingly sceptical that the 17-nation
currency area will be able to resolve the debt crisis.
Credit markets are factoring in a 90 percent chance Greece
will default on its debts and they demanded the highest risk
premium on Italian five-year bonds at auction on Tuesday since
the country joined the euro in 1999.
Parliament in Rome was expected to approve a 54-billion-euro
($73 billion) austerity package on Wednesday, although news of
the measures has so far done little to stem doubts over whether
the euro area's third-biggest economy can manage its debts.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's government has tabled a
confidence motion which would force it to resign if it lost. An
initial vote is scheduled for around 1200 GMT ahead of final
approval of the austerity package around 1800 GMT.
RATINGS CUT
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said the Moody's
action on French banks was relatively good news, noting it put
them on a par with other major European lenders regarded as
healthy such as HSBC, Barclays and Deutsche Bank.
"It's a very small downgrade and Moody's had a higher rating
than the other agencies so it's just put them on the same level
or slightly better than the others," Noyer said.
Some analysts and industrialists say a combination of a
Greek default and a financial meltdown in Italy could engender a
banking crisis akin to the 2007-8 global credit crunch and risk
tearing the euro zone apart.
"I think there is a possibility, if the wrong steps are
taken, that the system goes off the rails," Sergio Marchionne,
the CEO of Italian carmaker Fiat, said on Tuesday when asked if
the euro's survival was at risk.
Merkel sought to quash talk of an imminent Greek default or
exit from the euro zone after comments by members of her own
coalition further unsettled markets.
Greece has said it will run out of cash within weeks unless
it gets the next 8 billion euro aid tranche in October to pay
wages and pensions.
In a measure of Washington's concern, Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner will take the unprecedented step of attending a
meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on Friday -- his
second trip to Europe in a week.
Geithner is likely to urge euro zone finance ministers to
speed up ratification of changes to their bailout fund, but a
U.S. official said he would not push for an increase in the
fund's size.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal have all received EU/IMF rescue
packages, but many see Italy as too big to bail out. Its public
debt is equal to 120 percent of GDP, second only to Greece.
Sluggish growth means Rome will struggle to whittle down its 1.9
trillion euros in debt.
"Italy is the key to contain this crisis. It is the last
window of opportunity before a serious prospect of a meltdown of
the euro," Domenico Lombardi, president of the Oxford Institute
for Economic Policy and a senior fellow at Washington's
Brookings Institution, said.
(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Neil
Fullick and Paul Taylor, Editing by Janet McBride)