WRAPUP 1-Germany's Schaeuble says Spain doesn't need bailout

* Germany says no need for Spanish bailout
* Sources say Spain mulling pension cuts, deputy PM denies
* Greece says no plan to delay troika report 'til Nov.
By Stephen Brown and Julien Toyer
BERLIN/MADRID, Sept 21 EU paymaster Germany said
on Friday that Spain does not need a European bailout, dousing
financial market expectations that Madrid will gain early relief
from European Central Bank bond-buying.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's comment,
contrasting with pressure from France for Madrid to avail itself
of ECB help, seemed aimed at deterring Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy from applying for assistance soon.
"Spain needs no programme because it is doing the right
thing and will be successful," Schaeuble told the Foreign Press
Association in Berlin, saying he was in full agreement with the
Spanish government.
"What Spain needs is the confidence of the financial markets
and that is where Spain has real problems," he added.
In Madrid, Spain's deputy prime minister denied a Reuters
report that the government is considering freezing pensions as
it races to cut spending and meet likely conditions for any
rescue package.
"The prime minister has said publicly that the first thing
he did when taking power was bring pensions up to date and that
should be respected ... in his exact words, it would be the last
thing he would touch," Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told
reporters.
Reuters also quoted sources with knowledge of the matter as
saying Spain was considering speeding up the raising of the
retirement age to 67 from 65.
The government is committed to a 1 percent increase in
pensions and a 3 percent regular inflation catch-up by the end
of the year. Suspending inflation indexation might enable Rajoy
to argue he had not "touched" pensions while saving money in
real terms.
Spain's borrowing costs have begun to creep up again as
government officials and euro zone partners have sent confusing
signals over whether Madrid would apply for and receive a
precautionary credit line.
The country faces a 27.5 billion euro debt redemption hump
in late October, but EU officials said they did not expect Rajoy
to submit an application before regional elections in his home
region of Galicia on Oct. 21 -- too late to receive ECB backing
by that deadline.
The ECB has conditioned its willingness to buy shorter-term
bonds in the secondary market on vulnerable countries applying
for assistance, negotiating a memorandum of understanding and
accepting strict conditionality and international supervision.
Italy may soon come into the frame too.
Late on Thursday, it produced some dismal forecasts,
predicting the economy would shrink this year by 2.4 percent,
twice as much as the previous projection of a 1.2 percent drop,
made in April. It also hiked its forecast for the 2012 budget
deficit to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent.
The latest turn of events demonstrates that the period of
calm the ECB has bought the euro zone by promising to intervene
to lower borrowing costs may be short-lived unless it can back
up its words with actions.
NO DIVERSION
Credit ratings agency Moody's, which has said it would
welcome a Spanish application for assistance, is due to conclude
by the end of the month a review of whether to downgrade Spanish
sovereign debt to junk status.
Schaeuble said Spain had made clear it would not need the
full 100 billion euros which euro zone countries have already
agreed to lend it to recapitalise ailing banks hit by the
collapse of a real estate bubble and a deep recession.
The European Commission said on Thursday that any money left
over could not be diverted for other purposes.
Rajoy is keen to avoid the political stigma of a sovereign
bailout even though Madrid would not need to be taken off the
international credit markets like Greece, Portugal and Spain.
Officials who attended a euro zone finance ministers meeting
in Cyprus last weekend said Schaeuble had told colleagues it
would be hard to persuade the German parliament to approve
another rescue programme for Spain so soon after the bank aid.
Madrid is due to approve a tough 2013 budget next week, set
out a timetable for implementing economic reforms announced in
July and publish the results of a detailed audit of Spanish
banks' recapitalisation needs.
Schaeuble also said nobody in the euro zone wanted Greece to
leave the currency bloc but Athens had to demonstrate it was
sticking to the terms of a second international rescue package.
There was "no guarantee that they can keep on convincing
people in the other countries" that it is in their own interests
to keep Greece in the euro zone, he said.
EU officials and sources in Germany said a crucial report by
Greece's international lenders on whether its debt is manageable
was likely to be delayed until after Nov. 6, to avoid an
economic shock that could hurt U.S. President Barack Obama's
re-election.
That would leave Greece perilously short of cash but in
Athens, a finance ministry official said Greece had been assured
that the so-called troika report would not be delayed past the
election.
PORTUGAL WILL "LISTEN"
After a week of mass demonstrations against planned tax
increases imposed to meet targets set in Portugal's bailout
programme, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho promised to
"listen to the nation", suggesting he could soften the measures.
"We are not deaf to the difficulties faced by the country,"
Passos Coelho told parliament of nationwide protests against a
planned rise in social security contributions.
Portugal has entered its worst recession since the 1970s as
it labours under sweeping tax rises and spending cuts, with the
centre-right government's popularly falling to an all-time low
after it announced the tax changes.