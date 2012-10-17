WRAPUP 1-IMF urges aid for Italy, Spain but Rome baulking

| MILAN/MADRID
MILAN/MADRID Oct 17 The International Monetary
Fund called on the eve of a European Union summit for both Spain
and Italy to seek euro zone assistance to draw a line under the
bloc's debt crisis, but Rome has rebuffed the idea and Madrid
seems likely to apply alone.
The two-day Brussels summit will debate steps towards a
single banking supervisor and proposals for closer euro zone
integration, including German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble's idea of a super-commissioner with veto powers over
national budgets.
No decisions are expected this week and there is no
certainty as to when Spain will come off the fence.
Spain dodged a bullet on Tuesday when Moody's maintained its
credit rating at investment grade, with a negative outlook, on
the assumption that Madrid will trigger European Central Bank
intervention soon to lower its borrowing costs.
Spanish and Italian bond yields fell in response, while the
euro strengthened to a one-month high against the dollar.
IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard told an Italian daily
that the euro area was close to having all necessary measures in
place to ensure Spain and Italy can keep borrowing in the
markets while they implement painful economic reforms.
"In the short-term it would be crucial to have a plan for
the two countries of the (euro zone) periphery," Blanchard told
Il Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Wednesday.
"This would include not only an ongoing process of
adjustment inside the countries but also a guarantee they can
fund themselves. This would be conditional on them sticking to
their commitments.
"We are almost there but not quite at that point yet," he
said.
Senior Spanish and euro zone sources have indicated Madrid
is preparing to request a precautionary credit line from the
euro zone rescue fund in the coming weeks -- a move that could
start ECB bond-buying once Spain agreed on policy conditions.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said last week a Spanish
request could be enough to calm markets. He has repeatedly said
Rome does not need assistance for itself.
GERMAN RESISTANCE WANES
Resistance from EU paymaster Germany to a credit line for
Spain is waning, sources in contact with top German policymakers
said, although any decision is likely to come at the earliest at
a Nov. 12 finance ministers' meeting and perhaps later.
By then, EU and IMF officials should have completed a report
on Greece's compliance with its second international bailout,
paving the way for an urgently needed 31 billion euro ($40.4
billion) aid tranche to keep Athens afloat.
The longer-term outlook for Greece remains clouded, with
German leaders rejecting any write-down of its debt to official
lenders or any additional euro zone funding while softening to
the idea of giving Athens more time to meet its fiscal targets.
Spain has said it should have to meet no new conditions to
receive a credit line, seen at around 50 billion euros, since it
is fulfilling all the EU's policy recommendations for
deficit-cutting and economic reforms.
However, a senior euro zone source involved in high-level
negotiations on the debt crisis said Madrid might be asked to
reform its pensions system and break the link with inflation,
which economists say is an unsustainable fiscal burden.
"Technical preparations are being made. Germany and Spain
still have dilemmas but we need to move on and stabilise the
euro zone," the source said.
Conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said pensions
are the last thing he would touch, but his government has held
off until next month a final decision on whether to pay an
inflation catch-up of some 3 percent due in January.
Separately, the government has also said it would revise the
sustainability factor of the pension system, which may lead to
accelerating a planned increase in the retirement age to 67 from
65.
MONTHLY SUMMITS?
Debate about the future shape of the EU intensified ahead of
the summit, for which the heads of four European institutions
have drafted guidelines on future integration including a
possible separate euro zone budget and binding contracts on
policy reforms with euro zone countries.
A senior German official told reporters that Chancellor
Angela Merkel fully shared Schaeuble's call for a new currency
commissioner with powers to enforce budget discipline on euro
states.
French President Francois Hollande appealed for more efforts
to boost growth across the euro area, warning that recession was
as big a threat as budget deficits.
Hollande, loath to change the EU's treaty for fear of a
risky referendum, called instead for monthly summits of euro
zone leaders to coordinate economic policy.
In what sounded like a plea to Germany, Hollande told the
daily Le Monde that euro zone states should have the leeway to
stimulate internal demand with salary rises and tax cuts, adding
that a longer-term goal must be to reduce the big differences in
borrowing costs in the bloc.
"If we don't breathe some life into Europe's economy, budget
discipline measures won't work," Hollande was quoted as saying.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is increasingly feeling
the pinch of the euro zone crisis at home, and the government
cut its 2013 growth forecast to 1 percent from 1.6 percent.
"Germany is navigating stormy waters because of the European
sovereign debt crisis and an economic weakening in emerging
nations in Asia and Latin America," Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler said in a statement.