HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from euro zone finance ministers

DUBLIN, April 12 Austria vowed on Friday to
stick to its bank secrecy laws, defying pressure from Germany to
follow Luxembourg in agreeing to reveal information on EU
depositors as finance ministers gathered in Dublin for a two-day
meeting.
Following are comments from ministers ahead of their talks.
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
"Austria is sticking to bank secrecy. We fight tax evasion
and money laundering. I don't expect any uncomfortable
questions.
"Great Britain has many money laundering centres and tax
havens in its immediate legal remit - the Channel Islands
Gibraltar, the Cayman Islands, Virgin Islands. These are all hot
spots for tax evasion and money laundering.
"Automatic exchange of information involves a massive
interference in people's privacy rights. Here the state sniffs
around deep into the private affairs of account holders."
FEKTER (ON CYPRUS)
"The debt sustainability is for us significant but also for
the IMF.
"For the International Monetary Fund, it must be, for
regulatory reasons, a structure where it's foreseeable that
Cyprus gets back on its feet. We can't accept a bottomless pit,
where help is offered forever, and neither will the IMF.
"When the numbers don't add up, there will probably not be
approval from national parliaments."
EU MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
"There is an ongoing assessment of the economic situation of
Cyprus and we are working together with both the ECB and the IMF
to provide an economic projection about growth in Cyprus. In
this situation there is so much uncertainty because of recent
events that it is very difficult for anyone to provide exact and
precise forecasts."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM (ON CYPRUS)
"The programme is ten billion (euros) as agreed - all other
elements of the programme will be financed either from the
bail-in of banks, privatisation and other elements. There is no
surprise there.
"Cyprus is going through a very difficult time obviously.
But the programme as a whole is substantial and strong enough."
DIJSSELBLOEM (ON PORTUGUESE AND IRISH LOAN EXTENSIONS)
"We are going to try to reach an agreement on the extension
of maturities for Portugal and Ireland. That is very important
for those countries. It doesn't prove that programmes don't
work, it proves that programmes do work because it helps them to
get out of the programme. They need that to smooth the path out
of the programme. That helps them to get proper market access
again."
IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN (ON EXTENSION OF EU
LOANS)
"The commission paper, which has been available, settled on
a seven year extension of maturities... There doesn't seem to be
significant pushback. The best way of putting it is I don't see
any objection in principle... Sometimes it is difficult to
foresee if there might be difficulties in the parliaments."