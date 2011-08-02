CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-Italy under fire in widening euro debt crisis

(Makes clear in para 1 Italy is Europe's second biggest, not
biggest debtor)
* Italy calls emergency talks as debt yield hits record
* Italian bond yield catches up with Spain's
* Spanish PM delays vacation over market turmoil
* Slowing growth fears add to pressure on euro zone debtors
By Giselda Vagnoni and James Mackenzie
ROME, Aug 2 Financial market pressure on Italy
intensified on Tuesday, sucking Europe's second biggest debtor
nation deeper into the euro area danger zone and prompting
Italian authorities to call emergency talks.
Italian bond yields hit their highest level in the euro's
11-year lifetime, ominously reaching the same level as Spain's
in a sign that Rome is overtaking Madrid as the main focus of
investors' concern about debt sustainability.
Italy's stock index fell to its lowest in more than
27 months, dragged down by banks with a heavy exposure to
Italian debt. European shares hit a 9-month low amid
worries that slowing economic growth will make it even harder to
overcome the euro zone's debt troubles.
"The fear of the market is that the world is going into
recession again... and in the euro zone the peripheral markets
are the ones that will suffer most," said Alessandro Giansanti,
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti called a meeting of the
Financial Stability Committee -- made up of representatives of
the government, the Bank of Italy, market regulator Consob and
insurance authority ISVAP -- a day before Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi is due to break his silence and address parliament.
Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, who has
called an early general election for Nov. 20, postponed his
departure on vacation after the risk premium on his country's
debt over benchmark German bonds rose to a euro lifetime high of
more than 4.0 percentage points.
Elsewhere in Europe, leading policymakers are on summer
holiday after reaching a July 21 summit agreement on a second
financial rescue for Greece, the worst hit euro zone debtor,
that was meant to buy market peace at least until September.
International bodies offered Italy and Spain verbal support
amid the renewed turmoil. The European Commission said both Rome
and Madrid were taking necessary action to keep their economies
on track and "We are confident in their abilities".
The head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development, a rich nations' intergovernmental think-tank, told
Reuters that Italy had its public finances under control and was
taking the right decisions to reduce its deficit.
"Therefore it does not need foreign savings to finance its
deficits and therefore it is OK," OECD Secretary-General Angel
Gurria said in an interview in Athens, noting that Italy had a
high domestic savings rate.
POLITICAL INSTABILITY
Italy is in the firing line partly because at 120 percent of
economic output it has the highest
debt-to-gross-domestic-product ratio of any euro zone nation
except Greece, which is nearing 160 percent.
But political instability in Rome's centre-right coalition
has fuelled market concern, with Berlusconi on trial for alleged
tax evasion and sexual relations with a minor, and Tremonti
under fire over his use of an apartment owned by an aide under
investigation for alleged corruption.
The euro zone and the International Monetary Fund have
already had to grant bailouts to Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Tiny Cyprus may be next in line due to its banks' exposure to
Greek debt, and economic fallout from an explosion last month
that destroyed its sole electrical power station.
But Brussels sought to counter reports that Italy may not
contribute to the next round of aid for Greece because its own
borrowing costs are now well above the 3.5 percent rate at which
the money will be lent on to Athens.
"All euro zone member states are committed to paying into
the next tranche of aid for Greece," European Commission
spokeswoman Chantal Hughes told a news briefing, citing Italy
and Spain.
"However, if any country is faced with a higher funding
costs at that point in time, when the next tranche of aid would
be funded, there is a mechanism in place to ensure that they are
compensated for it," she said.
Reuters reported last week that Italy was considering
"stepping out" of funding the next Greek tranche or using the
compensation mechanism.
U.S. GLOOM WEIGHS
A gloomy U.S. economic outlook, barely relieved by Sunday's
deal to raise the U.S. borrowing ceiling, has added to the euro
zone's woes.
Investors looking for low-risk assets have piled into German
bonds, and British gilt-edged government securities have also
rallied, with 10-year yields hitting an all-time low, despite
Britain's own uncertain growth prospects.
The OECD said the latest European rescue deal for Greece
would only slightly reduce the country's debt and it would take
a generation to cut it to more sustainable levels.
However, it said the extra official financial support agreed
and maturity extensions for public loans and private sector
bonds would give Greece the time needed to implement fundamental
fiscal and structural reforms.
"We came here to give a vote of confidence, but we are also
here to say we will support the Greek government for a full
generation, which is what it is going to take to get those
numbers of lower debt-to-GDP," Gurria said.
Many market analysts and economists say the EU deal was
insufficient and Greece will need a hard restructuring to halve
its debt ratio to about 80 percent of GDP to make it
sustainable.
(additional reporting by Ingrid Melander in Athens, William
James in London, Sarah Morris in Madrid and Justyna Pawlak in
Brussels; writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Janet McBride)