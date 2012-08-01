WRAPUP 5-U.S. raises pressure for euro zone crisis action

* Geithner urges action to lower interest rates
* Obama welcomes European promises to preserve the euro
* Conflicting pressures on Draghi on eve of ECB meeting
* German minister says market pressure vital for reform
* Bundesbank's Weidmann: govts demand too much of central
banks
By Paul Carrel and Gernot Heller
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 1 The United States raised
the pressure on euro zone leaders to take decisive action on
solving the region's debt crisis, notably by lowering troubled
members' borrowing costs, on the eve of a crucial European
Central Bank meeting.
President Barack Obama said he welcomed recent declarations
by European leaders and the ECB on the need to do whatever is
necessary to preserve the euro.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner had a blunter
message for the euro zone, saying it must take steps including
"bringing down interest rates in the countries that are
reforming and making sure those banking systems can provide the
credit those economies need".
Obama, in a telephone call with French President Francois
Hollande on Wednesday, "encouraged their efforts to take
decisive action", the White House said.
Hollande reassured Obama that European Union member states
aimed to enact soon the decisions taken at a summit in late
June, according to the French leader's office.
Germany, whose voters are deeply hostile to funding bailouts
of the euro zone's weakest members, agreed in principle at the
summit that the bloc's rescue funds could buy bonds of countries
that are struggling to borrow on international markets.
Geither made his more forthright comments in an interview
with Bloomberg Television recorded on Tuesday, a day after he
flew to Germany to meet Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and
ECB President Mario Draghi.
Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third and fourth largest
economies, are struggling to fund their budget deficits and debt
obligations at affordable levels as bond market investors take
fright.
Draghi's promise last week to do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro, within the ECB's mandate, stirred speculation
that its Governing Council might take more radical steps at a
monthly policy meeting on Thursday.
"BOLD AND APPROPRIATE"
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Draghi's promise was
"bold and appropriate", and said European leaders were weighing
joint intervention by the ECB and the euro zone's rescue funds.
He predicted that the future permanent rescue fund, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would "in due course" be
granted a banking licence so it could tap ECB funds to buy
almost unlimited amounts of bonds despite German opposition.
Market expectations of a major ECB move this week have faded
somewhat. Those traders and investors who expect action on
Thursday would sell the euro and European shares, and drive up
Spanish and Italian bond yields if the ECB sits on its hands.
Geithner said Schaeuble and Draghi had told him of plans
they were making on tackling the crisis, but he cautioned
against expecting immediate action.
Past crises showed that the longer it took to address the
issues, the more they cost. "I believe they understand that.
That's why they've signalled they are prepared to move further.
Now again, this is going to take time," Geithner added.
German Vice-Chancellor Philipp Roesler rejected pressure for
the ECB to step in and cap the borrowing costs of countries in
trouble, saying the central bank should stick to fighting
inflation and not ease market incentives for reform.
"If you take away the interest rate pressure on individual
states, you also take away the pressure on them to reform,"
Roesler, economy minister and leader of the Free Democrats,
junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition, told reporters in Berlin.
He also reasserted Germany's firm opposition to letting the
ESM borrow from the central bank, calling this "the road to an
inflation union".
Nick Parsons, head of markets strategy at nabCapital in
London, said the euro could fall a couple of U.S. cents from
current levels, while bond market analysts expect Spanish
yields to reach new euro-era highs if the ECB does not
act.
At the heart of the crisis, Greek political leaders said on
Wednesday they had reached agreement on 11.5 billion euros of
austerity cuts demanded by the country's lenders. Failure to
agree the cuts threatened a sequence of events that could have
led to Greece's exit from the single currency.
The head of one of its lenders, Christine Lagarde at the
International Monetary Fund, promised to stand by the country
and "never leave the negotiating table", while calling on its
leaders to do more with structural reforms and by improving tax
collection.
She also warned that uncertainty over the future of the euro
zone was clouding the horizon for the Spanish economy.
MONTI ON TOUR
Monti, who is touring Europe to press for action to bring
down Rome's borrowing costs, made his pitch to euro zone
hardliner Finland on Wednesday, saying Italy did not need an
assistance programme but might in future need "a breathing
break" from high interest rates.
"We have in mind a possible intervention through EFSF, ESM
and the ECB," Monti was quoted as saying by Finnish daily
Helsingin Sanomat before he met Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.
Central bank sources have told Reuters that intervention
could be at least five weeks away because Draghi's comments had
not been agreed in advance with the Governing Council, and other
elements must first fall into place.
The sources said the ECB could revive its mothballed
programme of buying the bonds of troubled governments along with
the rescue funds, but Spain would first have to request
assistance, which it has resisted so far.
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed Spain's
sovereign BBB+/A-2 rating on Wednesday, citing its commitment to
economic and fiscal adjustments, but warned it risks losing
investment grade if euro zone support fails to boost confidence.
Euro zone leaders would have to agree to the rescue funds
buying up government bonds, and the German Constitutional Court
would have to uphold the legality of the bloc's permanent rescue
fund in a ruling due on Sept. 12.
The leaders have spent the past week issuing statements
promising to take whatever steps are necessary to rescue the
currency, but none has raised expectations as high as Draghi,
who heads the only federal European institution able to act
swiftly and decisively.
However, the ECB is divided, with Germany's Bundesbank
opposed to reviving government bonds or giving the euro zone
rescue fund a banking licence.
Draghi met Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann privately earlier
on Monday to try to reconcile differences on what action the
bank might take. Neither bank would comment on the meeting.
The Bundesbank released on Wednesday a June 29 interview for
an in-house publication in which Weidmann said governments
expected too much from the central bank, and what they wanted
did not always make economic sense.
"Politicians overestimate the central bank's capacity and
place too many demands of it," he said. "Whether it's about
interest rates or any sort of special measures, in the end it
always comes down to the same thing: trying to rope the central
bank into meeting fiscal policy objectives."
Weidmann said the Bundesbank would continue to defend its
positions firmly "so that the (European) monetary union remains
a stability union".
With the economy slowing and inflation under control, other
options on the ECB's radar screen include a possible further cut
in interest rates and a further loosening of rules on the
collateral it will accept to lend funds to banks.