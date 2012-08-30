WRAPUP 2-ECB rescue plan underpins Italian bond auction

* Italy sells 7 billion euros of debt with ease
By Francesca Landini and Andreas Rinke
MILAN/BEIJING, Aug 30 A successful Italian bond
auction on Thursday pointed to confidence among investors that
the European Central Bank will keep its word and take measures
dramatic enough to get a grip on the euro zone's debt crisis.
In Beijing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to
temper China's fears about the damage the crisis could wreak on
the world economy, while French President Francois Hollande, on
a visit to Madrid, said he could see a case for ECB
intervention.
Since ECB President Mario Draghi vowed a month ago to do
whatever it takes to save the euro, Spanish and Italian bond
yields have fallen markedly, particularly for shorter-dated
maturities. Now he has to follow through.
At a policy meeting next week, Draghi is expected to reveal
the ECB's terms of engagement for intervening in the bond
market, reconciling an unwilling German Bundesbank to the plan
while avoiding conditions that will scupper its effectiveness.
Credible ECB action to lower Italian and Spanish borrowing
costs would buy the two countries time to reduce their debt and
push through economic reforms to boost growth potential.
Italy sold 7.29 billion euros ($9.12 billion) of debt at its
first auction in a month, and shifted the maximum targeted
amount of a new 10-year bond at a yield well under its 6 percent
pain threshold.
"It's a lower yield than the previous one," said Elisabeth
Afseth, fixed-income analyst at Investec in London. "I think it
is very much to do with the ECB, and if we hadn't had that, I
suspect that both Spanish and Italian yields would have been
considerably wider than where they are."
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said a briefing by Merkel had
assuaged his concerns slightly, but no quick resolution of the
crisis was in sight.
"The main worries are two-fold: first is whether Greece will
leave the euro zone. The second is whether Italy and Spain will
take comprehensive rescue measures," Wen said.
"After I heard her views, it increased my confidence. But I
must honestly say, the implementation of these measures won't be
completely smooth," he said, before adding that China could be
prepared to buy more EU government bonds after evaluating the
prevailing risks.
His remarks helped lift the euro, although Beijing
has made noises about bond buying before with little result.
Draghi has said the ECB will buy Spanish and Italian bonds
if called upon but that any recipient country must first seek
help from the euro zone's rescue fund, to which conditions will
be attached.
Merkel has signalled her backing for his strategy despite
warnings from Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann that to do so would
risk letting indebted euro zone governments off the hook for the
austerity measures and reforms they need to implement.
Sources say Weidmann is short of allies within the ECB and
could not block the scheme, but if his concerns are not met,
ongoing Bundesbank criticism could undermine it.
Draghi has cancelled a visit to a gathering of top central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, suggesting he has his hands
full knocking up a viable plan.
He said on Wednesday the ECB must employ "exceptional
measures" at times to fulfil its mandate, his argument being
that official euro zone interest rates are at record lows yet
borrowing costs in some of its members are sky high, so monetary
policy is not working as it should.
Hollande threw his support behind Draghi. "When you see such
wide gaps in yields, that could be a justification for an
intervention in the name of monetary policy," he told a news
conference after meeting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in
Madrid.
SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY
A Reuters poll of fund managers showed global investors
edged towards more risky assets in August, encouraged by ECB
plans to tackle the euro zone crisis.
While an overwhelming 95 percent of fund managers believe
that the ECB will buy Spanish or Italian bonds by the end of the
year, just over half said Draghi's announcements did not change
their view of the euro zone crisis.
September is shaping up to be a crunch month, with the ECB
policy meeting on Sept. 6, followed by a German court ruling on
Sept. 12 on whether the bloc's permanent ESM rescue fund is
compatible with Germany's constitution, and a meeting of EU
finance ministers two days after that, at which further aid for
Spain is expected to be discussed.
A make-or-break report from EU/IMF/ECB inspectors on the
state of Greece's finances and whether it can meet its bailout
targets is due in late September or early October.
The ECB is unlikely to intervene at least until it knows the
ESM is operational, sources say.
EU sources have told Reuters Athens is way off meeting its
debt targets, leaving a stark choice between giving it more time
and money or allowing it to slide into default, with all the
contagion threat that would pose to Spain and Italy.
Hollande said European leaders should show support for
Greece at an Oct. 19 EU summit if the country's conservative
government shows commitment to move ahead with economic reforms.
Spain remains at the sharp end of the crisis, having
switched tack to signal it could seek some form of sovereign
bailout. If it sought help from the euro zone's rescue funds to
lower its borrowing costs, the ECB would be expected to pile in
behind.
Rajoy has said he will not ask for any further help, to add
to a bailout of Spanish banks worth up to 100 billion euros,
until the ECB's strategy is clear.
But with Spain's important northeastern region of Catalonia
calling for government help this week and recession deepening,
some form of outside assistance is increasingly likely.
At a joint news conference with Hollande, Rajoy said he
would try to avoid raising taxes in next year's budget although
he will have to take tough action to lower the budget deficit.