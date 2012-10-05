WRAPUP 3-Merkel to visit Greece as money running out

By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN Oct 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will make her first visit to Greece next week since the euro
zone debt crisis erupted, in a show of support for Athens after
it said it would run out of money at the end of November without
fresh international aid.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras hailed the trip as a
positive development at a time when his country is locked in
negotiations with euro zone and IMF creditors who are holding
back some 31.5 billion euros ($41 billion) in urgently needed
loans.
"The key is liquidity. That is why the next credit tranche
is so important for us," Samaras told the German business daily
Handelsblatt. Asked how long Greece could manage without it, he
said: "Until the end of November. Then the coffers are empty."
A German government spokesman said Merkel would travel to
Athens on Tuesday for her first visit since the crisis began in
late 2009, when a previous government revealed that Greece had
hugely understated its public deficit.
"It is a trip that of course happens to the backdrop of this
very difficult situation that Greece is going through right now,
the massive adjustment and reform measures that have shaped
Greece for the past two years," Merkel's spokesman Steffen
Seibert told a news conference.
"We see that the reform efforts have increased under the
Samaras government and we want to support that."
The visit appears to signal that Europe's most powerful
leader has decided it is essential to keep Greece in the single
currency area despite its repeated failure to meet fiscal
targets and economic reform commitments under two bailout
programmes.
"This is symbolically very important. It points clearly to
the fact that Merkel is not going to drop Greece, even though
things are not going well there," said Carsten Brzeski, senior
European economist at ING bank.
Merkel sought to convey the message of support she wants to
bring to the Greek people in comments to a conference of young
conservatives in the German city of Rostock.
"Just imagine what is demanded of the people in Greece. That
is not easy. And if we are good Europeans than we cannot pretend
not to care," she said.
"But our job is to find a way together so Europe will be
stronger at the end, and that the generation of the 20-year
olds, the 30-year olds, the 15-year olds of today will still
have a chance to live in prosperity in Europe. This is our job."
DICTATING AUSTERITY?
Merkel has been vilified in some Greek media as dictating
devastating austerity to Greece. One newspaper dressed her in a
Nazi uniform on its cover. Germany's popular press meanwhile has
systematically depicted the Greeks as work-shy tax cheats.
Greek labour unions announced a work stoppage and a protest
rally outside parliament during Merkel's visit, and a far-right
anti-bailout party, the Independent Greeks, will demonstrate at
the German embassy "to express in front of Chancellor Angela
Merkel our opposition to Greece becoming a German protectorate".
Greece's crisis poses potentially the most serious risk to
Merkel's re-election prospects next year, unless a way can be
found to keep Athens afloat and avoid another debt restructuring
before the German parliamentary election next September.
In Brussels, a senior euro zone official said no decisions
would be taken on Greece at the next European Union summit on
Oct. 18-19 because preparatory work on Greek reforms and the
country's macroeconomic situation will not be ready by then.
A Greek official told reporters negotiations with the
so-called troika of the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund were intensifying ahead of
a euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Luxembourg next
Monday.
"The government and the troika are working around the clock
so that the progress is noted at Monday's Eurogroup and the
Greek issue gets on the EU summit's agenda," the official said.
Talks have been hampered by serious differences among the
creditors over the long-term sustainability of Greece's debt,
with the IMF arguing that bondholders will have to take further
writedowns, sources on both sides said. European governments and
the European Central Bank are now the biggest creditors.
That would mean Germany, the biggest contributor to euro
zone rescue funds, potentially having to write off billions of
euros lent to Athens during the crisis.
Merkel faces strong resistance in her own centre-right
coalition against giving any further aid to Greece, depicted by
rebel lawmakers as a bottomless pit.
A senior official close to Merkel told Reuters last week it
made no political sense to bring individual requests for aid to
Spain, Greece and Cyprus to parliament piecemeal, and it would
be better to bundle them together in one package.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth biggest economy, has not yet
requested a euro zone assistance package but is discussing the
conditions with European authorities and the ECB.
SPAIN IN FOCUS
The leaders of Spain, France and Italy discussed the euro
zone crisis on the sidelines of a Mediterranean summit in Malta
on Friday.
Euro zone sources say Spain is ready to apply for a partial
bailout that would keep it in the capital markets and trigger
ECB buying of its short-term bonds, but Germany has so far urged
Madrid to hold off.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy stuck to his line that
Madrid would seek the best decision "without ruling out any
possibility".
French President Francois Hollande also sidestepped the
question of whether Madrid would have to seek help.
"It's up to the Spanish to decide on their own what to do,"
Hollande said. "... either to put forward an aid plan with the
conditions attached, which would have to be clarified, or not,
if they don't need it."
Spanish borrowing costs have fallen from peaks above 7
percent since ECB President Mario Draghi announced that the
central bank was ready to make unlimited purchases of bonds of
euro zone states that signed up to strict terms and supervision.
Madrid has to refinance some 28.5 billion euros in maturing
debt later this month in a major funding hump.
Draghi made clear on Thursday the ECB was ready to act but
it was now up to euro zone governments to make the next move.
Senior central bank sources told Reuters the ECB envisages
buying large volumes of sovereign bonds for a period of one to
two months once the programme is launched, but would then
suspend purchases for an assessment period.
During that time, inspectors from the EU or the troika would
assess whether a country is meeting the conditions of its aid
programme, to ensure continued compliance.