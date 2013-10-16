Euro zone inflation drops to 3.5-yr low in September as expected

* Inflation rate lowest since February 2010
* Inflationary pressures seen subdued over medium-term
* Aug trade surplus widens, exports in periphery rise
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Euro zone inflation fell as
expected in September to its lowest in 3.5 years as inflationary
pressures continued to ease amid a weak economic recovery and
shy domestic demand.
The rate of consumer price inflation in the 17 countries
using the euro fell to 1.1 percent year-on-year in September,
its lowest since February 2010 when it stood at 0.8 percent, the
EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.
The reading was down from 1.3 percent in August and was well
below the European Central Bank's (ECB) official target of an
inflation rate of close to but below 2 percent.
Prices rose 0.5 percent from August, as a 0.4 percent drop
in costs of food, alcohol and tobacco products and a 0.9 percent
decline in prices of services were offset by a 3.4 percent jump
in prices of non-energy industrial goods.
Volatile prices of energy were up by 0.5 percent in
September on the month.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday
inflation pressures in the euro zone remain subdued in medium
term, including 2015.
The low inflation environment allows the ECB to keep an
ultra-loose policy stance with the main refinancing rate at a
record low of 0.5 percent and the ECB said repeatedly it stood
ready to react if the economy needs a further policy boost.
With inflationary pressures low, economic optimism in the
euro zone brightened for the fifth month running in September
and jumped to a 2-year high on the back on improving confidence
across all sectors and confirmed the recovery was underway.
In a separate data release the Eurostat said the bloc's
foreign trade surplus grew to 7.1 billion euros in August from
4.6 billion euro surplus in August 2012, as exports fell by only
5 percent while imports were down 7 percent year-on-year.
A brightening export picture could be seen in the euro
zone's southern periphery countries like Greece and Portugal,
confirming their economies were re-gaining competitiveness
thanks to ongoing structural adjustment.
Exports in Greece, which hopes to return to growth next year
after a 6-year recession, were up 6 percent in the first seven
months. Portugal, due to exit an international aid programme
next year, saw exports up by 4 percent in January-July.