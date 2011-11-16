Allianz CFO wants Italy to rule out risk of default

FRANKFURT Nov 16 Italy needs to make a firm commitment that it would repay in full its sovereign debt to help restore confidence, the chief financial officer of German insurer Allianz said on Wednesday.

"Italy is decisive," the CFO of Europe's largest insurer, Oliver Baete, told reporters in Frankfurt, adding that the new government needed to introduce measures to cut its deficit and raise productivity.

"Ideal would be if the government clearly said that there will never be a default on Italian government bonds," he said, speaking on the sidelines of an insurance conference.

Regulators in general needed to take action to restore market confidence, rather than just talk about it.

"The market is broken and no one is doing anything to fix it," Baete said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)