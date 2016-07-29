版本:
Monte dei Paschi's board approves private backed bailout-board member

SIENA, Italy, July 29 The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved on Friday a privately-backed bailout plan that includes a capital increase and the sale of a big chunk of its bad loans, board member Antonino Turicchi said.

Turicchi said the bank, alongside advisers JP Morgan and Mediobanca, had managed to put together a banking consortium to guarantee the cash call.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)

