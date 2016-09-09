ESM chief says there are no talks to use bailout fund for Italian banks

BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 The euro zone's bailout fund has not discussed the provision of financial aid to Italian banks, the head of the fund said on Friday, dismissing reports that the Italian government had considered such a move to support its ailing banking sector.

"The ESM (European Stability Mechanism) has an instrument available to inject capital into banks," Klaus Regling told a news conference in the Slovak capital Bratislava at the end of a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"But there is no discussion at all to use this instrument. I don't see that at all happening. It would require a unanimous decision of the board of governors," Regling added.

La Stampa newspaper reported on Monday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was considering trying to tap the ESM to help Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. An Italian government official denied the report immediately after its publication.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Gareth Jones)