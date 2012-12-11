Merkel trusts Italy voters will stick to Monti reforms

BERLIN Dec 11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday she was confident that the Italian people would
choose in their upcoming elections to continue the reform path
set by the outgoing technocrat prime minister, Mario Monti.
"I support the reforms launched by Mario Monti's government
which have led to financial investors regaining some confidence
in Italy, so I am sure the Italian people will vote in such a
way that Italy stays on the right path," Merkel told a news
conference.
European stock and bond markets have been knocked by
concerns that ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi could return
to power in Italy after elections next year and weaken efforts
to reform state finances.