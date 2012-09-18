Greece becoming more competitive, must stay in euro-Juncker

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 18 Greece's
competitiveness has greatly improved and its wage costs have
fallen significantly and the euro zone must strive to keep the
country as a member, the chairman of the Eurogroup of finance
ministers said on Tuesday.
"It is not the case that the programmes (for Greece) have
been ineffective," Jean-Claude Juncker told Bavarian television.
"(A Greek exit) from the euro would be disastrous for the
Greeks... Europe as a whole would be weakened too."
Some politicians in Germany and elsewhere have publicly
suggested that Greece, with a heavy debt load and now in its
fifth year of recession, might fare better outside the euro
zone.
Juncker also said the euro zone would make "really tough"
demands of Spain on structural reforms and budget savings.
Madrid is coming under growing market pressure to request aid
from the eurozone's bailout fund to help finance its debts.
Juncker, who is also prime minister of Luxembourg, said
plans for a new banking union had to be very carefully prepared
and, echoing German concerns, added that it was difficult to
envisage how the new supervisory body could oversee all 6,000 or
so banks in the euro zone from the start.