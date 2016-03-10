Euro falls to 1-week low, stocks rally after ECB rate decision

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 10 The euro weakened and long-dated bond yields fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates and boosted its bond-buying programme.
The euro fell to $1.0833 after the decision and dropped almost 1 percent on the day against sterling at 76.63 pence.
German Bund futures hit the day's highs at 163.00. Ten-year Bund yields were down 5 basis points at 0.19 percent.
Euro zone money market rates rose after initially falling on the decision, which did not introduce two-tiered deposit rates as some had expected. <0#FEI:>.
Pan-European equities rose on the ECB announcement, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index up 2.5 percent. The euro zone blue-chip index rallied 3.6 percent, with banking stocks among the strongest gainers. (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Marius Zaharia)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback