Euro jumps towards $1.07 as ECB cuts rate less than expected

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Dec 3 The euro hit a high for the day and bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent, less than markets had been expecting.
The euro jumped almost a cent to a high of $1.0694 after the decision.
German Bund futures hit the day's low at 157.82 before recovering to 158.36. Ten-year Bund yields were last 1 basis point higher at 0.48 percent.
Money market rates rose <0#FEI:>.
Pan-European equities briefly rallied on the ECB announcement but had given up their gains by 1257 GMT, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.1 percent. The euro zone blue-chip index was up 0.2 percent, with utilities, banks and autos in positive territory. (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.