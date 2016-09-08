Euro, bond yields rise, stocks fall after Draghi says QE extension not discussed

LONDON, Sept 8 The euro hit a two-week high, bond yields across the euro zone rose and stock markets in the region fell after ECB chief Mario Draghi said an extension of the central bank's asset-purchase programme was not discussed at Thursday's meeting.

Earlier, the bank kept interest rates on hold and made no changes to its 80 billion euro a month asset-buying scheme.

The euro hit a two-week high of $1.1328, up 0.8 percent on the day, after Draghi said the Governing Council had not discussed an extension of the prorgramme.

The pan-European STOXX 600 equity index extended losses as Draghi spoke, and was down 1.2 percent by 1307 GMT.

Government bond yields rose sharply, extending earlier rises.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was up 4 basis points at minus 0.082 percent, while 30-year bond yields briefly spiked almost 8 bps before trimming those increases .

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year government bond yields rose as much 6-7 bps each .

Euribor futures <0#FEI:>, meanwhile, fell 2-4 basis points across the 2016-2019 strip as investors scaled back expectations for further stimulus. (Reporting by London markets team; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)