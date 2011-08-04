版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 5日 星期五 04:37 BJT

France's Sarkozy to speak to Merkel, Zapatero Friday-French official

PARIS Aug 4 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will discuss the situation in financial markets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero on Friday after talking to ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet on Thursday, an official at Sarkozy's office said. (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)

