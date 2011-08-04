UPDATE 1-France's Sarkozy to speak to Merkel, Zapatero Friday

(Updates source, adds quote and details)

PARIS Aug 4 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will discuss the situation in financial markets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero on Friday after talking to ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet on Thursday, Sarkozy's office said in a statement.

"After talking today to (ECB President) Jean-Claude Trichet, the president will speak by telephone tomorrow to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish leader Jose Luis Zapatero," the statement said.

Stock markets fell heavily in Europe and other financial markets suffered on Thursday as investors grew increasingly nervous about government debt and the prospects for the world economy.

(Reporting by Yann Legernigou and Brian Love) (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)