TIMELINE-European ministerial meetings in 2011/2012

June 27 Following is a look at some of the major
meetings in the euro zone debt crisis since 2011 and the
agreements reached:
March 12, 2011 - Euro zone leaders agree to raise the
bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, to 440
billion euros ($600 billion) from 250 billion, but leave it to
finance ministers to work out how.
May 16 - Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels.
- Ministers approve a 78 billion euro bailout for Portugal
but insist that Lisbon ask private bondholders to maintain their
exposure to its debt.
May 17 - European Union finance ministers meet in Brussels.
- Europe's top financial officials acknowledge for the first
time that Greece may have to restructure its debts.
June 23, 24 - Summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
- Euro zone leaders endorse treaty setting up the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) - a permanent mechanism for resolving
sovereign debt crises - from mid-2013.
Sept. 16, 17 - Informal meeting of ministers and central
bank governors in Wroclaw, Poland.
- EU finance ministers break no new ground in dealing with
the euro zone debt crisis. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner makes an appearance and urges Germany to provide more
fiscal stimulus for the euro zone.
Oct. 26-27 - Euro zone leaders strike a deal with private
banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their
Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt.
Agreement is reached after more than eight hours of talks.
- Leaders also agree to scale up the EFSF to about 1
trillion euros and to recapitalise European banks to an
estimated 106 billion euros ($147 billion).
Dec. 5 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy meet in France.
- They float a proposal for a euro zone "fiscal compact" to
enforce budget discipline across the 17-nation bloc.
Dec. 8 - The ECB announces unprecedented action to support
Europe's cash-starved banks with three-year liquidity tenders,
easier collateral rules and cutting interest rates back to a
record low 1.0 percent.
- However, ECB President Mario Draghi discourages
expectations that the bank will massively step up buying of
government bonds if European Union leaders agree on moves
towards closer fiscal union at a crucial Brussels summit.
Dec. 8/9 - Crisis summit of EU heads of state and government
in Brussels. Sarkozy and Merkel lay out their plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro states that exceed deficit targets.
- Twenty-three of the 27 leaders agree to pursue tighter
integration with stricter budget rules for the single currency
area, but Britain says it cannot accept proposed amendments to
the EU treaty after failing to secure concessions for
itself.
Jan. 30, 2012 - Summit of EU heads of state and government
in Brussels, to discuss "fiscal compact" on tighter budgetary
controls and the euro zone's permanent bailout fund.
Feb. 21 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting. Finance
ministers and private sector representatives finalise a deal to
provide 130 billion euros of new financing to Greece in return
for cuts and reforms.
- The deal relies on private creditors accepting a loss on
the nominal value of their holdings of more than 53 percent,
which would help reduce Greece's debt by 100 billion euros.
March 1/2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in
Brussels - the first meeting at which the euro zone debt crisis
does not eclipse all else.
May 23 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in
Brussels.
- After nearly six hours of talks during an informal dinner,
leaders say they are committed to Greece remaining in the euro
zone, but it has to stick to its side of the bargain. At his
first EU summit, new French President Francois Hollande makes a
stand on euro bonds - issuing common euro zone debt - despite
consistent German opposition to the idea. No major decisions are
made.
June 22 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel resists pressure
for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's
rescue funds but agrees with leaders of France, Italy and Spain
on a 130 billion-euro ($156 billion) package to revive growth.
-- After four-way talks in Rome's Villa Madama, Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti says the EU should adopt pro-growth
measures worth about 1 percent of the region's GDP at the June
28 summit.
June 28 - EU leaders meet for their 20th summit.