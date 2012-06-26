Merkel: no shared debt liability in my lifetime-sources

BERLIN, June 26 Germany's Angela Merkel was quoted as telling a meeting of one of the parties in her coalition on Tuesday that Europe would not have shared total debt liability "as long as I live".

The chancellor said there would be no shared liability of debt in Germany either - after her government agreed plans with federal states to issue joint "Deutschland bonds" - in comments reported by participants in a meeting with the Free Democrats (FDP), junior partners in her centre-right coalition.