UPDATE 1-France's Noyer: sovereign funds could help banks

(Recasts, adds details, quotes, background)

* Noyer says French banks do not need state funds

* Chinese wealth fund says banks must be more transparent

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Oct 17 Sovereign wealth funds could provide a source of funding for French banks seeking extra capital without state aid, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday, but the head of China's state fund said Europe's banks remain too opaque.

Liqun Jin, chairman of the $400 billion China Investment Corporation, stressed that European banks needed to be more transparent and Europe needed a coherent debt workout programme before it would attract sovereign investors.

Market concerns about French banks' exposure to Greek debt have pummeled their shares over the summer although in the last two weeks they have recovered some ground amid expectations that EU leaders will forge a comprehensive package to tackle the debt crisis at a summit on Sunday.

Noyer told a conference on sovereign wealth funds in Paris that concerns about French banks were unjustified given their total exposure to peripheral euro zone countries of 60 billion euros ($83 billion), which he said was a fraction of their combined tier one capital of 210 billion euros.

Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment Group said in an August report that based on year-end 2010 data, French banks owned roughly $160 billion in sovereign debt of Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain, and had roughly $650 billion in total exposure to debt in those countries.

Because of market volatility, Noyer said, European authorities had decided to consider requiring banks to raise further capital, although he expected French lenders to be able to do so on the market without recourse to state funds.

"If needed, the French government has the tools as all European governments have a tool if it is needed," he told journalists on the sidelines of the conference. "But I don't expect that it might be necessary in France. We will see."

SOVEREIGN INVESTORS TO THE RESCUE?

While French banks would probably not need state funds, Noyer said sovereign wealth funds could provide an option for raising more capital in turbulent markets.

"Of course it will be up to them (the banks) to find out whether they have to or are willing to raise more capital in the market and certainly sovereign wealth funds could in some cases be an opportunity," Noyer said.

After some sovereign wealth funds got burnt buying into some banks in the 2008-2009 financial crisis, such investors have so far shown little interest in answering European banks' capital calls this time around.

"Sovereign wealth funds have to be transparent but the banks which expect capital injections should also be transparent," Jin told journalists at the conference.

"If investors don't know whether your balance sheets would give us all of the information, it's very hard for foreign investors to come in," Liqun said.

He said Europe's debt mess was the result of a "worn-out social welfare system, sloth-inducing labour laws, (and) irresponsible spending by governments in seemingly good times.

"This a political Ponzi scheme and we need to take care of this," he said.

While he said he was upbeat about the euro zone, he urged European policymakers to stop squabbling among themselves about how to solve their debt crisis, which would help ease foreign investors concerns about putting money in the region.

"We put a lot money in the UK and we put a lot money in some other countries and now we find that in euro (countries) there would be probably very good investment opportunities," he said. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Writing by Daniel Flynn)