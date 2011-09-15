US funds leave Europe, banks must adapt: Noyer

PARIS, Sept 15 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Thursday that all European banks, not just French ones, would be forced to adjust their business models because U.S. money market funds were "withdrawing from Europe".

In an interview with France's Les Echos newspaper, Noyer said a move by major central banks to offer three-month dollar loans to commercial banks would buy European banks time as they adjust their balance sheets.

"All European banks, and the French are no exception, will have to readjust their activity in dollars. They must shrink their balance sheet without at the same time hurting their core businesses, such as export loans," Noyer told the newspaper.

Noyer repeated that French banks do not require any additional outside capital but should follow a "strict plan" to meet new and tougher Basel III capital requirements. Noyer said recent market anxiety would abate if euro zone states swiftly implement a plan to strengthen the bloc's EFSF bailout fund, agreed in late July.

Noyer said Greece would not default on its debt because the social, economic and political consequences would be dramatic, but he noted that in any case French banks held enough capital to cope with this possibility. He called on the European Banking Authority to recommended harmonised accounting practises for writing down banks' Greek sovereign debt holdings.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Lionel Laurent)