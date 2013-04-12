HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from euro zone officials

DUBLIN, April 12 EU finance ministers began a
two-day meeting in Dublin on Friday when fallout from the messy
bailout of Cyprus and growing German reluctance over euro zone
banking reform topped the agenda.
Following are comments from ministers ahead of their talks.
EU MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN (ON BANKING
UNION)
"Banking union will further reinforce financial stability by
diluting the link between banks and their personal sovereign,
accordingly the Commission believes that the timeline for
establishing a banking union should be as short as possible."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
"The ministers of the euro group would like to take a
definite and positive decision on this extension of the
maturities of the loans for seven years, pending the decision of
the ECOFIN colleagues this afternoon,"
"We were reassured by the Portuguese authorities that they
will swiftly agree with the troika institutions and legislate
appropriate compensatory measures based on expenditure control
following the ruling of the Portuguese constitutional court on
certain elements of the 2013 budget."