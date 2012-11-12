版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 13日 星期二 00:22 BJT

Merkel sure 6th tranche for Portugal will be paid out

LISBON Nov 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday in Lisbon that she was convinced that the sixth tranche of aid for Portugal would be paid out.

Merkel made the comments at a news conference in Lisbon alongside Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, adding that she expected the troika to view the situation in Portugal positively.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐