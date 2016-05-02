ECB has further ammunition besides rate cuts left - Lautenschlaeger

LUCERNE Switzerland May 2 The European Central
Bank (ECB) has further policy measures it can take, following
President Mario Draghi's comments in March that he did not
anticipate further rate cuts, a top official said on Monday.
"There are other instruments of monetary policy still
available," Sabine Lautenschlaeger, the ECB Executive Board
member responsible for banking supervision, said in Lucerne,
Switzerland.
Speaking together with Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas
Jordan and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann at an event,
Lautenschlaeger said it remained to be seen what instruments
would prove useful.
"I'm in favour of showing patience and waiting for the
measures announced in March ... to be implemented and take
hold," she said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Andrew Roche)