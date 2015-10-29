Greek bank recapitalisation will be successful- deputy pm

ATHENS Oct 29 The recapitalisation of Greece's four big banks will be successful and the pertinent law will be voted in parliament by Sunday, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on Thursday.

"All preconditions are there for a successful conclusion of the process," Dragasakis told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. "We expect the final results from the ECB on Saturday and until Sunday the (recapitalisation) law will be approved."

The European Central Bank is assessing the capital needs of National Bank NBGr.AT, Piraeus BOPr.AT, Alpha Bank ACBr.AT and Eurobank EURBr.AT. Results of the health check will be released on Saturday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos)