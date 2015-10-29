Greek bank recapitalisation will be successful- deputy pm

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
ATHENS Oct 29 The recapitalisation of Greece's four big banks will be successful and the pertinent law will be voted in parliament by Sunday, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on Thursday.
"All preconditions are there for a successful conclusion of the process," Dragasakis told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. "We expect the final results from the ECB on Saturday and until Sunday the (recapitalisation) law will be approved."
The European Central Bank is assessing the capital needs of National Bank NBGr.AT, Piraeus BOPr.AT, Alpha Bank ACBr.AT and Eurobank EURBr.AT. Results of the health check will be released on Saturday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)