Italian reforms to have impact in 2-3 yrs -rescue fund chief

MILAN Oct 24 Italy will need to wait for two or
three years to see an improvement in its productivity as a
result of reforms introduced by Mario Monti's government, the
head of the euro zone's bailout fund ESM told daily Il Sole 24
Ore on Wednesday.
Klaus Regling, at the helme of the newly-formed European
Stability Mechanism, said the recent fall in Italian government
debt yields was the first tangible result of Monti's fiscal and
structural measures.
"The impact of structural reforms on productivity, however,
cannot yet be seen. But this is normal. It will take between two
and three years to see some improvements on productivity,"
Regling was quoted as saying.
Quizzed on the details of Spain's 100 billion euro banking
bailout, Regling said that the agreement signed between Madrid
and the temporary EFSF bailout fund provided for up to 30
billion euros to be issued quickly. He said if this needed to be
done before the end of the year, it would be the ESM which would
pay out the money.
Italy's productivity remained below the European average for
the last decade for lack of structural reforms.
"But Italy is now on the right track. Italians must not be
disheartened by the lack of immediate progress: progress will
come," Regling added.