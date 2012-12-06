EU's Rehn says euro zone turned corner - paper

BERLIN Dec 6 The euro zone has passed a turning
point and is moving from crisis management to policies focused
on structural change and improving competitiveness, EU Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn was quoted on
Thursday as saying.
"The last highpoint of the crisis was in June around the
time of the election in Greece. Now we have the reverse trend,"
Rehn told the Financial Times Deutschland daily.
He cited austerity policies introduced by euro zone
governments which had helped to reduce budget deficits within
the single currency union and said over the summer governments
and the European Central Bank had stabilised the situation.
The newspaper said Rehn forecast the euro zone's overall
deficit at 3.0 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year
and 2.5 percent next year, said the newspaper.
"A lot of what we are doing now, such as the paying out of
credit to Spain and Greece was already started in the summer,"
he said.
Rehn signalled he might be ready to accept slightly later
deficit reductions if a country's credibility had been won back
after introducing structural reforms.
Rehn praised France which has said it aims to achieve a
deficit of 3.0 percent of GDP in 2013.
"The structural approach corresponds to our
recommendations," Rehn told the Financial Times Deutschland,
saying that Brussels could be flexible if Paris failed to
achieve the 3.0 percent goal, provided sufficient measures had
been taken to reduce the structural deficit.