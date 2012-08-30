Slovak PM: chance of euro zone collapse 50-50

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE Aug 30 Euro zone member Slovakia sees a 50-50 chance of the currency bloc breaking up, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday, ahead of a series of meetings of leading officials next month that may prove decisive for the future of the 17-member club.
"I am worried about a euro zone collapse, of course," Fico told a televised news conference.
"It will depend on how we handle the situation in some countries like Greece and Spain. It also depends on how individual euro zone countries react to documents that concern strengthening European integration... I see a euro zone breakup as realistic as holding together, 50 to 50."
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct