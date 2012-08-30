Slovak PM: chance of euro zone collapse 50-50

PRAGUE Aug 30 Euro zone member Slovakia sees a 50-50 chance of the currency bloc breaking up, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday, ahead of a series of meetings of leading officials next month that may prove decisive for the future of the 17-member club.

"I am worried about a euro zone collapse, of course," Fico told a televised news conference.

"It will depend on how we handle the situation in some countries like Greece and Spain. It also depends on how individual euro zone countries react to documents that concern strengthening European integration... I see a euro zone breakup as realistic as holding together, 50 to 50."