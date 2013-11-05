UPDATE 1-Deficit soaring but Slovenia can still avert bailout, EU says

* Financial sector fix, continuing reforms only way out
* 2013 deficit at 5.8 pct/GDP, Growth return only in 2015
* Public debt to rise steadily, reach 74 pct of GDP in 2015
By Marja Novak and Martin Santa
LJUBLJANA/BRUSSELS, Nov 5 The European
Commission said on Tuesday that Slovenia was set to see its
budget deficit balloon next year but can still avoid an
international bailout if it continues with structural reforms
and fixes its banking sector.
The country is struggling under the weight of some 7.9
billion euros ($10.67 billion) of bad loans in the mostly
state-owned banking sector but hopes tax increases, spending
cuts and privatisations will raise enough funds to recapitalise
banks.
In its latest economic forecasts, the Commission said the
country's budget deficit is set to soar to 7.1 percent of
economic output next year because of the cost of helping its
lenders.
The deficit is forecast to be 5.8 percent this year, well
above the 3 percent limit required of euro zone members.
But EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
told a news conference in Brussels this did not means the small
euro zone country would need others to step in.
"Slovenia is certainly not necessarily heading towards a
(bailout) programme on the condition that it maintains ...
recent determined action and effectively implements ...
structural reforms," he said.
He also called for the rapid repair of Slovenia's banking
sector, saying it was central to the country's recovery.
The International Monetary Fund, which oversees euro zone
bailouts along with the Commission and the European Central
Bank, said late last month that a recovery in Slovenia could be
sustained by restructuring the indebted corporate sector and
reducing the role of the state in the economy.
In Slovenia's favour, the country's fiscal accounts are less
alarming after stripping out bank recapitalisation costs. Its
deficit would be 4 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 and
3.6 percent next year, the Commission said.
CAPITAL NEEDS
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007
but hit a brick wall when the global financial crisis erupted in
2008. It fell into a new recession in 2012 because of lower
export demand, a credit crunch and a fall in domestic spending
caused by budget cuts.
To avert becoming the sixth euro zone country needing some
form of emergency financial aid, Slovenia plans to inject
capital into the banks later this year, or in early 2014, after
getting the results of banks' stress tests demanded by the
Commission.
The government of the 35-billion-euro economy has earmarked
1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for the recapitalisation of the
main banks. There are still risks though, as analysts expect
stress tests could show much higher capital needs.
The Commission said Slovenia's economy would contract by 2.7
percent this year and 1 percent in 2014, making it one of the
poorest performers in the euro zone.
In May, the Commission forecast a 2 percent fall this year
and a marginal decline of 0.1 percent in 2014.
The new GDP forecast is broadly in line with the projections
by the government and the Bank of Slovenia, which expect the
recession to last until late 2014.
"A tepid recovery of the economy is forecast to start only
in the second half of 2014 and to continue in 2015, albeit at a
very slow pace. The rebound would be driven by net exports, as
global economic conditions improve," the Commission said.
The Commission projected Slovenia's public debt would
steadily rise to 74.2 percent of GDP in 2015 from 63.2 percent
of GDP this year.