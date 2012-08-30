France: wide debt spreads may justify ECB action

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Aug 30 The wide sovereign debt spreads of some euro zone nations may justify a market intervention by the European Central Bank in the name of ensuring the smooth transmission of monetary policy, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.
"The ECB's mandate include price stability and monetary policy. When you see such wide gaps in yields, that could be a justification for an intervention in the name of monetary policy," Hollande told a news conference after meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct