France: wide debt spreads may justify ECB action

MADRID Aug 30 The wide sovereign debt spreads of some euro zone nations may justify a market intervention by the European Central Bank in the name of ensuring the smooth transmission of monetary policy, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

"The ECB's mandate include price stability and monetary policy. When you see such wide gaps in yields, that could be a justification for an intervention in the name of monetary policy," Hollande told a news conference after meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.